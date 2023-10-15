Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 12-14

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Oct. 9 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 12-14.

No. 1 Boston University (1-1-0)

10/13/2023 – No. 1 Boston University 4 at New Hampshire 6

10/14/2023 – U.S. NTDP* 8 at No. 1 Boston University 2

No. 2 Minnesota (2-0-0)

10/13/2023 – No. 2 Minnesota 6 vs RV St. Thomas 5 (OT)

10/14/2023 – RV St. Thomas 0 at No. 2 Minnesota 3

No. 3 Denver (2-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 4 Boston College (2-0-0)

10/13/2023 – LIU 2 at No. 4 Boston College 4

No. 5 Quinnipiac (2-1-0)

10/13/2023 – No. 5 Quinnipiac 3 at RV AIC 2 (OT)

10/14/2023 – RV AIC 0 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 8

No. 6 Michigan (2-2-0)

10/13/2023 – No. 6 Michigan 7 at Massachusetts 2

10/14/2023 – No. 6 Michigan 3 at Massachusetts 6

No. 7 North Dakota (2-0-0)

10/13/2023 – Army 2 at No. 7 North Dakota 7 (Ice Breaker)

10/14/2023 – RV Wisconsin 0 at No. 7 North Dakota 2 (Ice Breaker)

No. 8 Michigan State (3-1-0)

10/12/2023 – No. 8 Michigan State 5 at Air Force 6

10/13/2023 – No. 8 Michigan State 5 at Air Force 3

No. 9 Michigan Tech (0-1-2)

10/13/2023 – RV Alaska 4 at No. 9 Michigan Tech 1

10/14/2023 – RV Alaska 2 at No. 9 Michigan Tech 2 (OT)

No. 10 St. Cloud State (1-3-0)

10/13/2023 – No. 10 St. Cloud State 2 at RV Minnesota State 3 (OT)

10/14/2023 – No. 10 St. Cloud State 1 at RV Minnesota State 5

No. 11 Cornell (0-0-0)

10/14/2023 – Toronto Metro* 1 at No. 11 Cornell 6

No. 12 Western Michigan (1-0-1)

10/12/2023 – Ferris State 4 at No. 12 Western Michigan 6

10/13/2023 – No. 12 Western Michigan 3 at Ferris State 3 (OT)

No. 13 Providence (2-1-0)

10/13/2023 – Stonehill 1 at No. 13 Providence 7

No. 14 Ohio State (2-0-1)

10/13/2023 – Lindenwood 2 at No. 14 Ohio State 4

10/14/2023 – Lindenwood 2 at No. 14 Ohio State 2 (OT)

No. 15 Merrimack (0-2-0)

10/13/2023 – No. 15 Merrimack 0 at RV Arizona State 1 (OT)

10/14/2023 – No. 15 Merrimack 2 at RV Arizona State 4

No. 16 Harvard (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 17 Minnesota Duluth (1-0-2)

10/13/2023 – RV Northern Michigan 5 at No. 17 Minnesota Duluth 5 (OT)

10/14/2023 – RV Northern Michigan 5 at No. 17 Minnesota Duluth 8

No. 18 Penn State (3-0-0)

10/13/2023 – No. 18 Penn State 4 at RV Clarkson 2

10/14/2023 – No. 18 Penn State 4 at RV St. Lawrence 1

No. 19 Northeastern (2-0-0)

10/14/2023 – Bentley 2 at No. 19 Northeastern 5

No. 20 Connecticut (1-2-1)

10/13/2023 – No. 20 Connecticut 1 at RV Holy Cross 2

10/14/2023 – RV Holy Cross 2 at No. 20 Connecticut 0

RV = Received Votes

* = Not eligible for poll