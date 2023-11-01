This Week in Atlantic Hockey: Intense weekend RIT-Holy Cross series proving ‘everything so close in this league’

There’s a cliche that says that “games in October are as important as games in March.”

Of course, each game is always worth three points, but it often feels like contests late in the season carry more intensity compared to ones played early.

That wasn’t the case last weekend when Holy Cross hosted Rochester Institute of Technology for an early-season series. It was a rematch of last year’s Atlantic Hockey semifinal series, won by the Crusaders in three games.

This time, the Tigers and Crusaders played a pair of close games that saw multiple lead changes and lots of drama.

Ultimately, the Tigers left Worcester, Mass., with a pair of 3-2 wins, with Friday needing overtime to settle.

That meant five points for RIT in its only meeting with the Crusaders. Both teams are expected to finish near the top of the standings, so this early series may have long-term implications.

“We didn’t go in thinking about last year,” said RIT coach Wayne Wilson, in his 25th year behind the Tigers bench. “But we want to win every series we play, and we’re only playing them twice. If you win your season series, whether two or four games, you’re going to be in good shape.”

Friday’s game saw several momentum shifts, including a bizarre sequence that began when Holy Cross took a 2-1 lead midway through the third period. But after a video review, it was determined that a major penalty had been committed by the Crusaders over a minute earlier, wiping out the goal.

But Holy Cross’ John Gelatt scored short-handed on the ensuing major power play for the Tigers to regain the lead.

RIT tied it up four minutes later and won the game on Tanner Andrew’s goal 3:40 into a wild overtime that saw great chances on both ends.

“Overtime is usually as dull as can be,” said Wilson. “But I think we saw more chances in that overtime than we did in all of our overtimes last season.”

Despite the five points, Wilson says there’s plenty for his team to work on.

“I thought we played well Friday night,” he said. “I thought their goalie (Jason Grande) played extremely well. I don’t think we played well on Saturday, but our goalie (Tommy Scarfone) played extremely well.”

The all-first-year line of Christian Catalano, Tyler Fukakusa and Matthew Wilde scored the eventual game-winning goal for the Tigers on Saturday. The three skated on the same line for the Toronto Jr. Canadiens of the OJHL two years ago, combining for 242 points. Fukakusa and Wilde also played together last season, racking up 191 points between them.

Was it always Wilson’s intentions to put them together at RIT?

“A little bit,” he said. “They obviously have great chemistry. We started them as a fourth line and now they’re our third line. At some point we may want to give them an opportunity to skate and develop with older players as well.”

Like last season, the Tigers have a wealth of experience, with four seniors and five fifth-year players.

In all, seven players have returned for a fifth, COVID makeup year over the past few seasons.

“We take it as a compliment,” said Wilson. “Guys coming back for a fifth year probably means that we’re doing things right, treating players well.

“Other schools take advantage of the (transfer) portal more than we do. I’m not saying that it’s right or wrong. Our philosophy is to bring players in as freshman and develop them through four or five years.”

The Tigers took one player from the transfer portal in the offseason, fifth-year goaltender Luke Lush, who played four seasons at Sacred Heart.

“We were having trouble getting a goalie to commit with (starter) Tommy (Scarfone) as a sophomore,” said Wilson. “We saw Luke, liked the way he played against us, liked him as a person. (SHU coach) C.J. (Marottolo) had really good things to say about him.”

The Tigers travel to Army West Point for a pair of games this weekend.

“Same as always,” said Wilson when asked what to expect from the Black Knights. “They’re a well-coached, hardworking team. Dangerous power play. They never quit.”

It will be a tall order for either team to pick up all six points. In the six conference series played to date, no team has taken more than five.

“With everything so close in this league, you’re going to see a lot of splits,” said Wilson. “Sweep and you’re in great shape. Get swept, and you’re in trouble.”