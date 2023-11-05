SATURDAY ROUNDUP: Omaha upsets No. 11 Western Michigan, No. 5 Wisconsin sweeps No. 4 Michigan, No. 14 Minnesota Duluth ties No. 6 Minnesota, top-ranked Boston College takes sweep over UMass Lowell

Victor Mancini’s goal at 4:20 of overtime gave Omaha a thrilling 3-2 win over No. 11 Western Michigan Saturday night at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.

Omaha took a 2-1 lead at 14:50 of the third period on a Jack Randl goal, only for WMU’s Matteo Costantini to tie it at 19:49 of the period.

That set the stage for Mancini’s winner.

QUITE LITERALLY COULDN'T BE A BETTER TIME FOR YOUR FIRST CAREER GOAL!!🚨🫎#OmahaHKY pic.twitter.com/Baxo4r3HWZ — Omaha Hockey (@OmahaHKY) November 5, 2023

Ty Mueller also scored for the Mavericks, while Dylan Wendt scored for the Broncos.

Between the pipes, Simon Latkoczy made 33 saves for the win and Cameron Rowe took the overtime loss making 38 stops.

No. 14 Minnesota Duluth 3, No. 6 Minnesota (UMD wins shootout)

Minnesota Duluth returned home for a rematch against Minnesota and came away with a 3-3 tie before winning the shootout at Amsoil Arena.

The night began with a tribute to former Bulldogs standout Adam Johnson, including a video, moment of silence, and stick salute. Each of the UMD players wore an “AJ” helmet sticker in remembrance as well.

Jack Smith, Cole Spicer, and Ben Steeves scored for the Bulldogs.

Jimmy Snuggerud scored for the Gophers, while Aaron Huglen and Jaxon Nelson scored 23 seconds apart in the second period.

Matthew Thiessen ended the night with 47 saves for UMD, beating his previous career-best single-game total by 10 saves.

Justen Close stopped 27 for Minnesota.

In the shootout, Quinn Olson and Steeves scored for Minnesota Duluth.

No. 1 Boston College 3, UMass Lowell 2

Boston College scored a pair of power-play goals and Jacob Fowler posted 28 saves as BC swept a two-game Hockey East series against UMass Lowell with its second straight 3-2 victory on Saturday night at the Tsongas Center.

Cutter Gauthier scored his eighth goal in as many games and added an assist, while linemates Will Smith and Ryan Leonard lit the lamp in the second period. The pair’s third linemate, Gabe Perreault, collected a career-high three assists as he factored into every goal.

Jack Collins and Nick Rheaume scored for the River Hawks and Luke Pavicich finished with 28 saves in goal.

No. 2 Denver 5, Colorado College 1

Denver defeated Colorado College 5-1 on Saturday night at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., to sweep the weekend series and retain the Gold Pan trophy.

The Pioneers have now won 13 consecutive regular-season contests against CC and have earned the Gold Pan for five straight years. The teams meet again at the end of the season on March 8-9, but DU only needed a series split in the four-game series to keep possession of the Gold Pan.

REPLAY: Sam Harris joins the goal-scoring party with his first career tally.#GoPios pic.twitter.com/yTCuINtf30 — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 5, 2023

Boston Buckberger, Miko Matikka, Sam Harris, Carter King and Jared Wright found the back of the net for DU, while Freddie Halyk made his third consecutive start and stopped 20 shots for the win. He has allowed only two goals in those three starts.

Gleb Veremyev scored the lone goal for the Tigers and Kaidan Mbereko made 22 saves in goal.

No. 3 North Dakota 5, No. 9 Boston University 4 (OT)

Jackson Blake scored just 20 seconds into the overtime session to guide North Dakota to a 5-4 win over Boston University on Saturday night at Agganis Arena in Boston.

Blake’s goal helped UND record its first win in Boston over the Terriers since Mar. 16, 1990 and snapped a six-game winless drought against BU dating back to 2012.

Owen McLaughin, Riese Gaber, Jayden Perron, and Ben Strinden also scored for North Dakota.

Ludvig Persson finished with 29 saves in goal for the Fighting Hawks.

For BU, Lane Hutson tallied a hat trick and Devin Kaplan’s goal with 2:17 left in the third period sent the game to overtime.

Mathieu Caron made 21 saves for the Terriers.

No. 5 Wisconsin 2, No. 4 Michigan 1

Mathieu De St. Phalle’s power-play goal with 6.5 seconds left in regulation lifted Wisconsin past Michigan on Saturday night in front of 12,218 fans at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

MATHIEU DE ST. PHALLE WINS THE GAME ON THE POWER PLAY! WHAT A GOAL! WHAT A GAME! 🍎: Carson Bantle & Cruz Lucius pic.twitter.com/GgKDYzgyve — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 5, 2023

Carson Bantle also scored for the Badgers and Kyle McClellan stopped 28 shots between the pipes.

Wisconsin skated into the third period with a 1-0 lead, but Michigan tied the game just over one minute into the final frame on a shot from Garrett Schifsky.

The scoreboard remained quiet until Michigan challenged a shot, thinking it should be a goal. After review showed the shot hit the crossbar, it was no goal, and having already used their timeout, the Wolverines were assessed an automatic delay-of-game penalty to put Wisconsin on a power play with less than two minutes left in the third.

Jake Barczewski made 29 saves for Michigan.

No. 8 Quinnipiac 6, No. 19 Harvard 0

Quinnipiac rolled on Saturday night, scoring four in the third period to run away from Harvard by a 6-0 final at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center in Cambridge, Mass.

The 6-0 defeat is the largest margin of victory for either team in the series’ history, dating back to the Bobcats’ entrance into the ECAC in 2005.

Christophe Fillion netted two goals for Quinnipiac, while Andon Cerbone, Jacob Quillan, Charles Alexis Legault, and Anthony Cipollone also scored.

Vinny Duplessis recorded his first shutout in a Bobcat uniform, stopping all 17 shots he faced.

Harvard goalie Derek Mullahy turned aside 35 shots.