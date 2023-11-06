Gustavus men’s hockey coach Petersen stepping down at end of ’23-24 season, will become school’s new director of club sports

Gustavus men’s hockey head coach Brett Petersen is stepping down at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Petersen will remain at the college and assume a new role as director of club sports once his duties as the head men’s hockey coach are completed.

“I am full of emotion today,” Petersen said in a statement. “I am so grateful to President Rebecca Bergman and athletic directors Al Molde and Tom Brown for allowing me to be the head hockey coach at Gustavus for these past 23 seasons. It has truly been an incredible ride. I am also extremely excited to finish my last season with this great group of young men, and I am thrilled to begin expanding our club sports programs at the college.”

Petersen is currently in his 24th season as the head coach of the Gustie men’s hockey program where he holds an overall record of 258-269-65. His 258 wins rank second in program history to legendary coach Don Roberts.

Petersen has been named MIAC coach of the year three times, once in 2002 after helping the Gusties make the jump from ninth place the year before to a second-place finish in the conference, again in 2010 after leading the Gusties to their first MIAC title since 1993, and in 2018 after reaching the MIAC playoff championship game with seven more wins than the previous season.

While at Gustavus, Petersen has directed the Gusties to three NCAA tournament appearances, highlighted by a national runner-up finish in 2009 — the highest finish in program history.

Petersen will assume his duties as the college’s full-time director of club sports at the end of the hockey season. Stepping into this new role following a national search, Petersen will focus on expanding club sports opportunities at Gustavus by recruiting future Gusties, managing club sports coaches, and developing a competitive club sports program that will enhance students’ academic and co-curricular experience at Gustavus. More information about the expanded Gustavus club sports program will be available in early 2024.

“Coach Petersen has been a tremendous asset to the men’s hockey program for nearly a quarter century, and I join countless alumni, players, colleagues, and fans in thanking him for his dedication as head coach,” said Gustavus athletic director Tom Brown. “I’m excited to welcome Brett to a new role in Gustavus Athletics. We’re lucky to have his experience and relationships to draw upon as we begin to build a best-in-class club sports program at Gustavus.”

A national search for the next Gustavus head men’s hockey coach will begin at the end of the hockey season.