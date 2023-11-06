Boston College retains top spot in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll with 30 first-place votes in Nov. 6 rankings

Boston College is again the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, getting 30 first-place votes this week.

Denver stays No. 2 with five first-place votes, while Wisconsin moves up two spots to No. 3, garnering 12 first-place votes in the process. North Dakota falls one to No. 4, and Providence jumps up two places to sit fifth, also with a first-place vote.

USCHO.com Division I Poll – Nov. 6, 2023

Minnesota holds steady at No. 6, Cornell is up three to No. 7 and also got two first-place votes, while Michigan falls four spots to No. 8, Boston University stays ninth, and Quinnipiac falls two to No. 10 in this week’s rankings.

Maine makes a big jump, going from No. 20 to No. 13, while Ohio State falls six to No. 19 and Minnesota Duluth drops four to No. 18.

Previously unranked RIT is in the rankings this week, coming in at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 13 other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.