Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger discuss the results of the weekend and the news of the week in college hockey on the November 6, 2023 edition of USCHO Weekend Review:

• No. 1 Boston College becomes the first top team in the poll to sweep a weekend

• No. 5 Wisconsin remains the biggest story of the season with a sweep of Michigan

• No. 3 North Dakota and No. 9 Boston University split

• Stonehill came this close to getting its first Division I win

• RIT is off to another strong start in AHA

• The surprise ECAC story right now might be Dartmouth

• 2024 Friendship Four field announced

• A look at current out-of-conference records and their impact

