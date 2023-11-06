Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap November 6, 2023

(1) Wisconsin at (11) St. Cloud State

The two teams fought back and forth to start the game and it was Svenja Voight who opened the scoring to put St. Cloud up 1-0 midway through the first. It seemed like that might be all the scoring for the first frame, but two late penalties gave Wisconsin the opportunity they needed. Kirsten Simms scored on the first and Britta Curl set a new program record by scoring in her 10th consecutive game on the second to put the Badgers up 2-1 heading into intermission. Alice Sauriol tied the game 2-2 in the second, but Simms scored her second of the game less than a minute later to put UW up again. Ava Murphy hit a rocket late in the frame to make it 4-2 and that’s how the game would end. The Huskies came out strong to start the second game, outshooting Wisconsin 15-8, but it was the Badgers who scored first when Laila Edwards lit the lamp to make it 1-0. Katie Kaufman got it back midway through the first with a power play goal to make it 1-1. Maddi Wheeler put UW ahead in the opening minutes of the second, but Sauriol’s second of the weekend in the final seconds of the frame sent the teams to the second intermission tied 2-2. A quick lapse from St. Cloud late in the game proved to be the turning point as a too many skaters penalty turned into a power play goal from Casey O’Brien with under four to play. SCSU pulled their goalie shortly thereafter in an attempt to find the tying goal, but Edwards scored an empty netter and then Sarah Wozniewicz got one of her own to give Wisconsin the 5-2 win and weekend sweep. The Badgers are now 12-0 to start the season.

(2) Ohio State at Bemidji State

The Buckeyes came out on fire on Friday night and put the game out of reach before two minutes had even elapsed. Jocelyn Amos, Delaney Fleming and Sloane Matthews each scored in the stretch. Overall, 15 different Ohio State players tallied a point. Joy Dunne led the team with three goals and an assist while Kiara Zanon had two goals and an assist to lead OSU to a 9-1 win. Things looked a little different on Saturday, as Matthews scored the only goal of the first period by putting away a rebound to make it 1-0. Amos received a pass from behind the goal and scored from the slot in the second to make it 2-0 after two. The game blew open in the third as Olivia Mobley, Dunne and Emma Peschel each found the back of the net to give Ohio State the 5-0 win and weekend sweep.

Brown at (3) Colgate

Ten different Raiders tallied points as Colgate jumped out to a 4-0 lead in this one before Brown was able to pull back two. The Bears ran out of time and Colgate took a 4-2 win. Dara Greig, Danielle Serdachny, Neena Brick and Emma Pais scored for the Raiders. Olivia Williamson and Elodie Roy scored for Brown in the loss.

(7) Yale at (3) Colgate

Colgate goalie Kayle Osborne logged her third shutout of the season to backstop her team to a 4-0 win. Danielle Serdachny followed up her own rebound to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead after one. Kaia Malachino scored a beautiful goal directly off a faceoff in the second to make it 2-0. Kristýna Kaltounková and Elyssa Biederman added insurance goals in the third frame to finish out the 4-0 victory.

Minnesota State at (4) Minnesota

In the first game of the series, special teams made the difference as the Gophers went 2-for-2 on the power play and the Mavericks were 0-for-5. Minnesota State took an early lead on a rebound thanks to Whitney Tuttle and the Mavs built on that momentum, outshooting Minnesota 22-20 through the first two periods. Abbey Murphy continues to be a big part of keeping the Gophers in games, scoring her tenth of the season and tying the game thanks to the power play goal. Nelli Laitinen and Ava Lindsay added goals in the final frame to give Minnesota the 3-1 win. On Saturday, the teams battled through a scoreless first period. In the middle frame, Lauren Zawoyski buried her first career goal for Minnesota State, putting home a rebound to give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. The Gophers tied the game later in the period on a great pass from Lindsay to Emma Kreisz to tie the game 1-1. Madison Kaiser tallied the game-winner late in the third to give Minnesota a 2-1 win and weekend sweep.

(5) Clarkson at Union

The Golden Knights continued their unbeaten start to the season with a balanced win over Union on Friday. Sara Swiderski scored in the first and Brooke McQuigge added a power play goal in the second to make it 2-0. Riley Walsh got Union on the board late in the second, but Dominique Petrie scored just 19 seconds into the third to put an end to any comeback. Nicole Gosling’s power play goal gave Clarkson the 4-1 win.

(5) Clarkson at RPI

Marah Wagner’s power play goal put RPI up 1-0 near the midpoint of the first, but Nicole Gosling responded a few minutes later to make it 1-1. From there, Sena Catterall took over the game. Her first goal came just nine seconds after Goslings. She continued to terrorize the Engineers through the rest of the game, scoring the only goal of the second frame and adding a power play goal in the third to complete a natural hat trick. Brooke McQuigge scored later in the frame to complete the 5-1 win for the Golden Knights.

(6) St. Lawrence at RPI

Four different Saints scored and Taylor Lum and Mae Batherson each added two assists to lead SLU to a 4-1 win on Friday. Sarah Marchand tipped in a shot from Batherson to open the scoring. In the second, Julia Gosling added a power play tally to extend the lead to 2-0. RPI took advantage of a 5-on-3 when Maddy Papineau found plenty of open net at the back door to make it 2-1. Abby Hustler was the beneficiary of a breakaway shorthanded chance engineered by Lum, who drew the goalie, leaving Hustler to score and make it 3-1. Anna Segedi’s empty-net goal completed the 4-1 win.

(6) St. Lawrence at Union

The Garnet Chargers put pressure on St. Lawrence from the opening faceoff, but were not able to break through. The Saints withstood the push and finally found their footing as the period wore on. They took advantage of an odd-skater rush to go up 1-0 thanks to Mae Batherson. After Maren Friday was given a major penalty for boarding, Julia Gosling scored on the power play to make it a 2-0 advantage at the first break. Kylie Mastel scored on a rebound as the major penalty wound down to start the second. From there, St. Lawrence was in control. Gosling, Anna Segedi and Batherson each lit the lamp in the second to extend the lead to 6-0. Union’s Amanda Quan scored in the third, but St. Lawrence took the 6-1 win.

(7) Yale at (10) Cornell

Six different Cornell skaters lit the lamp to give the Big Red a 6-1 win. Gabbie Rud, Rory Guilday, Lily Delianedis, Izzy Daniel, Mckenna Van Gelder, and Claudia Yu each found the back of the net. Carina DiAntonio’s goal six seconds into the second period cut the lead to 2-1, but Delianedis responded shortly after to shut down any hopes of a rally for the Bulldogs.

St. Thomas at (8) Minnesota Duluth

Reece Hunt scored in the opening minutes of the first to give UMD a 1-0 lead on a shot from the slot after a St. Thomas turnover. Mannon McMahon stole the puck behind her own blueline and took it to the net herself to increase the lead to 2-0. In the second period, Hunt scored again from the slot on another pass from Olivia Wallin. The Bulldogs had penalty trouble the whole game, but particularly in the third, but they killed off all seven penalties, including a 5:00 major to Mary Kate O’Brien for contact to the head that negated a UMD goal. Allie Monrean broke up the shutout midway through the final frame, but couldn’t complete a comeback and Minnesota Duluth took a 3-1 win. On Saturday, McMahon put UMD up in the first with a backhander. In the second, Hann Baskin and Olivia Wallin added to the lead in the second and O’Brien made it a 4-0 win with a third-period goal. The Bulldogs swept the weekend and are on a six-game win streak.

Dartmouth at (9) Quinnipiac

Mia Lopata scored her first career goal with a slap shot from the point to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead at intermission. Jenna Donohue scored on the power play early in the second to tie the game for Dartmouth. Sadie Peart responded for Quinnipiac with a power play goal of her own to make it 2-1, but the Big Green weren’t going to go away easily and Kenzie Bachelor tied the game 2-2 with under a minute to play in the second. Late in the third, Kendall Cooper took the puck to the net on the power play and sniped it top shelf to give Quinnipiac the 3-2 lead and eventual win.

Harvard at (9) Quinnipiac

The Bobcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first period and never looked back. Sadie Peart scored a natural hat trick in the third – the first of her career – and added two assists in the game to lead the team to the 7-1 win. Kate Reilly had three assists and Kendall Cooper had two to help power the Bobcats. Gwynn Lapp was the goal scorer for Harvard in the loss.

Brown at (10) Cornell

Continuing the display of depth for the Big Red this weekend, five different women scored to lead Cornell to a 5-1 win over Brown. The victory moved Cornell to 8-0-1, tying their program best start to the season. Izzy Daniel, Lily Delianedis, Grace Dwyer, Avi Adam and Karel Prefontaine all lit the lamp, the latter for her first career goal. Sam Broz was the goal scorer for Brown in the loss.

(12) Vermont at Holy Cross



Holy Cross outshot Vermont 9-3 in the opening period, but the teams went into the locker rooms in a scoreless tie. The Catamounts opened the scoring two minutes into the second with a goal from Lara Beecher. The Crusaders took advantage of UVM’s penalty trouble to tally two power play goals to take a 2-1 lead near the midpoint of the game. McKenzie Cerrato tied things up before the end of the period and the teams could not find a game winner during regulation. Millie Sirum took the puck from along the boards and sniped a goal in overtime to give Holy Cross the win. The Crusaders have played overtime in seven of their nine games so far this season.

(13) Northeastern vs. Connecticut

Connecticut earned their first win over Northeastern in six seasons on Friday night thanks to a shutout by Megan Warrener and goals from Jada Habisch, Brianna Ware and Brooke Campbell. The defense added 19 blocks to help shutdown NU and earn the win. In the second game of the weekend, neither team took a penalty and Habisch’s goal late in the third was the difference maker as UConn took a 1-0 win and weekend sweep.

Maine at (14) Boston College

Julia Pellerin and Caroline Goffredo scored in the first to give BC a 2-0 lead, but Maine struck in the final minute of the frame with a goal from Ava Stevenson to narrow the lead to 2-1 at intermission. Ann-Frederique Guay pulled the Black Bears back into the game with a power play goal early in the second to make it a 2-2 game. Goffredo scored her second of the game to put BC up 3-2. Guay brough the score to 3-3 on a great pass from Ida Kuoppala, who earned her 100th career point on the assist. Guay completed her hat trick on the power play with a snipe to the far top corner to give Maine a 4-3 win. On Saturday, Gaby Roy’s first-period goal had BC up 1-0. Lily Fetch and Kuoppala found the back of the net in the second to put Maine ahead 2-1 at the midpoint of the game. Sammy Smigliani evened things up for the Eagles before the end of the period. In the third, Boston College put the game away thanks to Annaka Mettler’s first career goal and an empty-netter from Sammy Taber to take the 4-2 win.

Harvard at (15) Princeton

Ellie Bayard scored on a Princeton turnover to put Harvard up 1-0 in the first. In the second, Sarah Fillier fed Issy Wunder from behind the net to tie the game 1-1. Princeton outshot Harvard 69-43 overall and 31-20 on goal, but the Tigers could not get another one past Alex Pellicci and the game ended a 1-1 tie.

Dartmouth at (15) Princeton

The teams fought to gain an advantage through a scoreless first and Dartmouth broke through first early in the second thanks to Izee Powell, but Princeton quickly responded with a goal from Sarah Paul to tie it 1-1. Shae Messner’s power play goal at the Big Green up 2-1 heading into the third. However, the Tigers found another level in the last period, scoring four unanswered to take a 5-2 win. Jane Kuehl scored twice and Issy Wunder and Maggie Johnson each scored on the power play to close out the game for Princeton.