D-III East Men’s Hockey Weekend Wrap-up – November 6, 2023

This weekend saw the combination of non-conference excitement and opening conference play with some critical contenders facing-off to open their league schedules. Several ranked teams showed their game coming into form while others looking to be ranked (Salve Regina and Elmira) continued their winning ways in the second weekend of play. Lots to cover including a few overtime thrillers. Here is the wrap-up of the action in the East:

CCC

Endicott and Curry opened CCC play with a two-game series and the teams split the weekend’s action with each team taking a win on home ice. On Friday night, the Colonels spotted the visitors a 2-0 first period advantage but rallied back with three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 win. Austan Bellefeuille and Manny Cabral owned the offense in the third period with a goal and an assist each to rally the Colonels. Bellefeuille scored the game-tying goal with Cabral assisting and Cabral netted the game-winning goal with a helper from Bellefeuille in the final two minutes. On Saturday, the Gulls scored three in the first period and two more early in the second period for an insurmountable 5-0 lead on the way to a 6-2 win. Cass Bowes scored two goals and added an assist to pace the offense in Endicott’s first win on the season.

Salve Regina continued their winning ways with a pair of wins over Suffolk to open CCC play. On Friday, the Seahawks erased a 2-1 deficit with a three-goal second period on the way to a 5-2 win. Johnny Mulera chipped in with a goal and an assist. On Saturday, the Seahawks took the offense on the road with Mulera again contributing heavily in an 8-3 win. Mulera recorded one goal and three assists, while Matthew Fawcett and Aidan Coupe added two goals each in the blowout win.

The University of New England bounced back from their opening loss to Plymouth State with a weekend sweep of Western New England to open CCC action. On Friday, the Nor’easters spotted the Golden Bears and early 1-0 lead before tallying six unanswered goals including two from Nathan Chickering. Back home on Saturday, UNE took advantage of four power play goals and a four-goal third period to cruise to a 7-2 win. Juraj Elias scored two power play goals while Chip Hamlett picked up three assists.

Independents

Anna Maria did everything but win on Saturday night in their non-conference game against Fitchburg State. The AmCats twice rallied from one-goal deficits against the Falcons including Max Wennerberg’s tying goal just past midway of the third period. They put 48 shots on Falcon netminder Frederick Soderberg but could only get two goals past the Falcon goalie. Tied at 2-2 after regulation, the game went to overtime where with just over a minute remaining, Kristopher Zapata netted the game-winner for Fitchburg State.

MASCAC

Following up on their opening game win against UNE, Plymouth State opened league play on Thursday on the road against Worcester State. The Panthers left little doubt by scoring the first eight goals of the game and cruising to a 9-1 win. Will Pray scored two goals and added two assists for the Panthers. On Saturday, the Panthers hosted the NEHC’s Babson squad looking for their first win of the season. The Beavers carried a 4-2 lead entering the third period only to see PSU score three unanswered goals to take a 5-4 lead. Mike Stevens tied the game late for Babson sending the contest to overtime where Connor Tait needed just 17 seconds to send the Panthers to a thrilling 6-5 overtime win. Will Redick assisted on the goal and added a goal and two other assists for a four-point game that helped keep the Panthers unbeaten.

After opening their MASCAC season with a 2-2 overtime tie with Fitchburg State on Thursday night, the Trailblazers picked up their first program win on Saturday over Rivier by a 4-3 score. Trailing 3-1 after the opening period, MCLA scored three goals in the third period to take the win. Cade Herrera scored a hat trick for the Trailblazers.

NE-10

St. Michael’s remained among the unbeaten teams when they emerged with a pair of overtime wins over Southern New Hampshire to commence NE-10 action. On Friday, the Purple Knights took advantage of Cas Kantgias’ overtime goal just 36 seconds into the extra session to skate off with a 5-4 win over the Penmen. Scoring was more limited on Saturday, but overtime was still required to try and settle a 2-2 regulation tie. In the extra session, Zach Taylor needed only 18 seconds to give St. Michael’s the 3-2 win and move them to 4-0-0 on the young season.

After skating to a 2-2 tie with Post on Friday night, the defending champion Hawks broke into the win column with a 6-3 win on Saturday. A four-goal third period broke open a 2-2 game as Max Burum chipped in with a pair of goals for the Hawks.

NEHC

The marquee matchup on Friday was in Geneva, NY where Hobart hosted Norwich to open NEHC conference play. One goal in each period and 20 saves from Damon Beaver led the statesmen to a 3-0 win. On Saturday, the offense took off for seven goals with Luke Aquaro opening and closing the scoring in a 7-0 win over New England College. Mavrick Goyer made 15 saves for his second shutout that extended Hobart’s shutout streak to three games.

Hobart’s travel partner Elmira continued their fast start with a pair of conference wins to move to 4-0-0 on the season. The Soaring Eagles shutout NEC on Friday, 4-0 led by a goal and two assists from Nicholas Domitrovic and a goal and an assist from Bailey Krawczyk. Kyle Curtin picked up the shutout making 22 saves. Things were a lot more dramatic on Saturday against Norwich where overtime was required to decide a winner. Elmira held a 4-2 lead with less than ten minutes remaining in the third period only to see Holden Doggett and Clark Kerner score goals just six seconds apart to tie the game at 4-4. In the overtime session it was Jordan Gonzalez who netted the game winner with assists from Sean Kennedy and Domotrovic for the thrilling 5-4 win.

Skidmore opened their conference schedule with a pair of 7-3 decisions over Massachusetts-Boston and Johnson & Wales. Kaeden Patrick led the offense on Friday night for the Thoroughbreds by scoring two goals and adding an assist in the road win over the Beacons. On Saturday, Kaeden Patrick added another two goals and an assist to help Skidmore ease past the Wildcats and move to 3-0-0 on the season.

SUNYAC

Plattsburgh opened the SUNYAC schedule on Wednesday with a 5-1 win over Morrisville. Jacob Hearne picked up the win in goal while five different players scored goals for the Cardinals who had the remainder of the weekend off.

Oswego opened SUNYAC play with a pair of wins over Fredonia and Buffalo State. On Friday, Nolan Barrett broke open a 1-1 game with two goals in the first period to help the Lakers to a 4-1 win over the Blue Devils. On Saturday, Shane Bull scored twice in the third period to support goaltender Cal Shell who made 17-saves in a 4-0 win over Buffalo State.

Like their travel partner, Cortland also stayed among the nation’s unbeatens with a pair of wins featuring their early season goal scoring prowess. Friday’s win over Buffalo State featured Nate Berke scoring one goal and adding two assists in a 6-3 win. Saturday saw the Red Dragons surrender the first goal but scored the next three goals on the way to a 5-2 win over Fredonia. Anthony Bernardo scored twice and added an assist for Cortland with Colby Seitz picking up a goal and an assist. Jack Riedell made 23 saves to earn the win in goal.

Geneseo hosted travel partner Brockport on Friday with Stefan Miklakos scoring two goals to pace the Knights’ 6-2 win. Adam Harris picked up his third win of the season in goal and has surrendered just five goals in those three games. On Saturday, Geneseo played future SUNYAC member Canton and needed a three-goal third period to break open a 1-1 contest with the Kangaroos. Kelson Hooper was outstanding in goal for Canton stopping 45 of 48 shots in the 4-1 loss.

UCHC

Last season Stevenson pushed Utica to the limit in their regular season contests where it took overtime to decide the outcome. This season the combatants opened conference play in Utica this weekend and played to a thrilling 2-2 overtime tie on Friday night (Stevenson won the shootout) where both goaltenders were exceptional. Stevenson’s Ty Outen (36 saves) and Utica’s Ethan Roberts (34 saves) kept the game tight to open UCHC play. On Saturday, the game was again tied after two periods of play at 2-2 but the Pioneers scored three times off the sticks of Shane Murphy, Khristian Acosta, and Jakob Breault to ease to a 5-2 win over the Mustangs.

Alvernia stayed unbeaten at 3-0-1 with a pair of conference wins over Neumann this weekend. Friday night’s game saw the Golden Wolves hold off a determined Black Knights squad as two late empty-net goals from Hunter Alden and Frazer Dodd provided the needed margin in a 6-3 win. Saturday was a little easier for the home team who scored three shorthanded goals from Vincent Servizzi, Isaac Chapman, and Peter Falivena on the way to a comfortable 7-2 win and weekend sweep.

Wilkes played a home-and-home weekend series with nationally ranked Albertus Magnus and skated away with a pair of wins over the Falcons. At home on Friday, the Colonels took advantage of a goal and an assist from Billy Berry and 33 saves from Jack Perna in a 4-1 win. On Saturday, Wilkes scored two power play goals and the first three goals in the game in route to a 3-1 win and weekend sweep.

Manhattanville evened their season record with a weekend sweep over Arcadia to open UCHC play. On Friday, the Valiants took advantage of three power play goals in a 5-3 win over the Knights. Saturday saw the Valiants jump out to leads of 3-0 and 4-1 but needing to hold off Arcadia’s late rally for a 4-3 win. Sebastien Wood made 31 saves, including 14 in the final period to earn the victory.

Three Biscuits

Cade Herrera – MCLA – scored a natural hat trick to rally the visitors to a 4-3 win over Rivier on Friday night.

Frederick Soderberg – Fitchburg State – stopped 46 of 48 shots to backstop the Falcons to a 3-2 overtime win over Anna Maria on Saturday. The win was Soderberg’s first of the season.

Jordan Gonzalez – Elmira – scored the overtime goal that gave the Soaring Eagles a 5-4 win over Norwich and kept them unbeaten on the season.

Bonus Biscuits

Kaeden Patrick – Skidmore – had a six-point weekend with two goals and an assist in Thoroughbred wins over UMass-Boston and Johnson & Wales.

Gary Heenan – Utica – the Pioneers’ head coach picked up his 350th victory with Saturday’s win over Stevenson.

Week two only reinforced that teams need to play the full sixty minutes, or more, if they want to earn victories. The action across the slate of games was dramatic and comeback wins were in abundance in several critical conference matchups to open the season. Don’t expect anything less from now until March!