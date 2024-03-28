USCHO D-III Men’s Hockey: Curry goalie Soderwall named Rookie of the Year

Insane. Unreal. Crazy.

Those words could describe one of the most memorable performances of Shane Soderwall’s rookie college hockey season at Curry.

He made 98 saves, good enough to tie an NCAA record, in a wild tournament battle with eventual national champion Hobart that ended with the Colonels falling 4-3.

“That was a one in a million game for me,” Soderwall said. “Our whole team gave it their all.”

That effort in the NCAA tournament highlights one of the many reasons why Soderwall is the USCHO Rookie of the Year.

“I mean, it’s cool, but it’s also humbling,” Soderwall said. “It goes to show how good our whole team was. We showed up ready every day, and when there is team success, there is going to be individual success as well.”

Soderwall played in 21 games for Curry (21-6-1) during a special 2023-24 campaign, starting 18 times. He made 608 saves, giving up just 33 goals, and fashioned a 1.59 goals against average.

It took him time to adapt as he moved up from junior hockey to the college hockey world.

But he arrived on campus ready to work, and that made a difference.

“I knew things wouldn’t be handed to me,” Soderwall said. “I came to the rink with a pro mindset and ready to work on the small things. I was fortunate to get a chance to play this year.”

A native of Illinois, he started playing hockey when he was just 5 years old. But he wasn’t only a goalie.

“I started out as a player, but I didn’t like sitting on the bench. I liked being in the net full time. I liked all the action, and being a forward going back to the bench wasn’t my strong suit. I figured why sit on the bench when you can play the whole game.”

Soderwall said the pace of play is one of the biggest appeals of hockey. And that competition aspect? Well, nothing beats it.

“It’s the will to compete, that you want to be that guy that is going to help the team win,” Soderwall said. “My job each game is to not win it, but to give our team the best chance of winning. If I can do that, our odds of winning are good.”

He said one of his keys to success as a goalie is having the right mindset.

“It’s not being too high or too low,” Soderwall said. “It’s being calm out there and showing up ready to help your team win.”

He already has high expectations for next year.

“We’re bringing a large bulk of our team back. I have faith we can be in same spot next year and go even further,” Soderwall said.

Soderwall is part of a talented cast of newcomers being recognized for their contributions this past season.

USCHO All-Rookie Team

F Collin Patterson, Massachusetts-Dartmouth

F Eric Vitale, Utica

F Logan Dombrowsky, St. Norbert

F Landon Parker, Augsburg

F Luke Tchor, Hamilton

F Boyd Stahlbaum, UW-Stout

F Tio D’Addario, Plattsburgh

D Julien Jacob, Adrian

D Bauer Morrissey, Hobart

D Cooper Bertrand, Norwich

G Shane Soderwall, Curry

