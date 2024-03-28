D-III Women’s 2023-2024 USCHO Awards!

Our lovely season known as Women’s D-III Hockey has come to an end. The All-American awards for East/West have been announced, now, we’ll announce this year’s USCHO awards!

This was one of the best, if not the best season to date for women’s D-III hockey in terms of seeing an undefeated 31-0-0 UW-River Falls winning the title and an overall level of skill and parity we have gotten to enjoy more and more as the years go on!

Cheers to another amazing season, now to the awards:

First Team

F – Maddie McCollins – Gr. Sr. – UW-River Falls

F – Une Bjelland – Gr. Sr. – Adrian

F – Sophie Rausch – Gr. Sr. – UW-Eau Claire

D – Maya Roy – Sr. – Adrian

D – MaKenna Aure – So. – UW-River Falls

G – Natalie Stott – So. – Amherst

Second Team

F – Megan Goodreau – So. – UW-River Falls

F – Alex Hantge – Sr. – UW-River Falls

F – Livia Brooks – Fr. – Norwich

D – Kathryn Truban – Sr. – Adrian

D – Kendall Wasik – Gr. Sr. – Plattsburgh

G – Katie McCoy – Gr. Sr. – Gustavus

Third Team

F – Hailey Holland – Gr. Sr. – Gustavus

F – Gabrielle Cox – Gr. Sr. – Manhattanville

F – Julia Masotta – Gr. Sr. – Plattsburgh

D – Sophia Coltvet – Sr. – Gustavus

D – Sami Quackenbush – Sr. – Hamilton

G – Jordan O’Connor – Sr. – UW-River Falls

Rookie of the Year

Livia Brooks – Norwich

As a freshman, Livia Brooks played 27 games, she totaled 38 points consisting of 21 goals & 17 assists. She only found the penalty box twice for a total of four minutes. Stellar season and a great outlook ahead for her future career with the Cadets.

Player of the Year

Maddie McCollins – UW-River Falls

As a Graduate Senior, Maddie McCollins wins her second-straight USCHO POTY award as she totaled a stellar 64 points in 31 games. Her points consisted of 33 goals & 31 assists. She ends her River Falls career with 162 points and her Freshman & Sophomore year only totaled 20 points… She had huge years in her final three seasons as a Falcon. What a career and storybook ending, a perfect 31-0-0 season with a national championship.

Coach of the Year

Joe Cranston – UW-River Falls

Head Coach Joe Cranston holds a career record of (stat via USCHO) 492-157-46 (.741). His Falcons posted the best record of a Women’s D-III Hockey team ever (31-0-0). Middlebury also went undefeated in their title run, going 27-0-0, but Cranston topped this by four games.

River Falls was dominate all year long, their rivals UW-Eau Claire giving them their toughest battles, taking them to overtime twice, but they got the job done when needed and got past any adversity they faced all season.

Coach Cranston is one of the best, now, he can add a much-deserved national championship ring to his case and banner to the rink he walks and skates in everyday. Congratulations on a season that won’t be topped for a very long time, if ever.

A Farewell

It was a pleasure writing and covering D-III Women’s hockey for USCHO these past two seasons, but this will be my last. Don’t think I’m leaving the sport (lol), you know where to find me of course. Stay tuned for what I’ve got planned.