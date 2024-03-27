After two seasons with Bemidji State, Beavers leading scorer Roed signs NHL contract with Kraken

Bemidji State sophomore forward Lleyton Roed has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, giving up his remaining eligibility.

Roed will report to the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds where he’ll play the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

“I just want to say how grateful I am for the coaching staff and my teammates,” said Roed, a native of White Bear Lake, Minn., in a statement “Tom (Serratore) and the staff gave me an opportunity and helped me get to this point. I also want to thank my teammates for pushing me and supporting me every single day. It obviously is a dream come true to sign an NHL contract and especially with such a great organization. And finally, I want to thank my family for being there for me my entire life. I am proud to say I am a Beaver for life.”

In just two seasons with the Beavers, Roed amassed 61 career points off 27 goals and 34 assists and was the first Beaver to post back-to-back 30-or-more point seasons since Jordan George in 2009-12. In 74 games with the green and white, he compiled the sixth-best point per game average (0.82) among Beavers during BSU’s D-I era.

A Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee in 2024, Roed was a CCHA forward of the year finalist and all-CCHA first team selection after he led the Beavers in scoring with 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists), finished sixth in the CCHA with 14 goals and helped BSU capture the program’s second MacNaughton Cup as regular-season champions.

“Lleyton has been an elite level player for us ever since he joined the Beavers as a freshman,” said Serratore. “He’s been instrumental to the success the Beavers have had during the last two years and a big reason why we won 20 games and the MacNaughton Cup this year. I am proud of the steps he has taken on and off the ice to achieve his dream of playing professional hockey and excited to see him develop into an NHL player.”