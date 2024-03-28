NCAA Hockey Tournament Maryland Heights Regional Preview: Michigan State, North Dakota, Michigan, Western Michigan

Maryland Heights Regional, March 29-31

Centene Community Ice Center, Maryland Heights, Mo.

Friday, March 29, 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU

No. 1 Michigan St. (24-9-3) vs. No. 4 Western Mich. (21-15-1)

Friday, March 29, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

No. 2 North Dakota (26-11-2) vs. No. 3 Michigan (21-14-3)

Sunday, March 31, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Maryland Heights Regional Championship

MICHIGAN STATE

How they got here: Won the Big Ten tournament, 4th in final PairWise

Overall season record: 24-9-3

Top players: F Karsen Dorwart (14-18-32), F Joey Larson (15-16-31), F Gavin O’Connell (14-11-25), D Artyom Levshunov (9-25-34), G Trey Augustine (22-8-2, 2.88 GAA, .918 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Adam Nightingale credits Michigan State’s sweep at the hands of Boston College early in the season for showing the Spartans what it takes to attain a high level of success – and that lesson certainly took. Michigan State improved in every position as the season progressed and found ways to win against opponents they should beat. They carry momentum from the Big Ten championship into this regional, and they have the sixth-best offense in the nation, something that seems to fly under the radar. They’re battle-tested, motivated, balanced and deep. Nothing rattles them, which could be the one intangible thing that propels them into the Frozen Four.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: There is one thing that can prevent Michigan State from advancing this weekend, and that’s Michigan State. This is MSU’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2012, so they lack experience. Also, this is just a tough, tough bracket. Western Michigan is a top-10 team offensively, is 11th nationally in defense and more than decent on special teams. Even if the Spartans get by the Broncos, they’ll face either North Dakota or Michigan, two tournament-tested teams – and the Wolverines would have something to prove in a Big Ten title game rematch.

NORTH DAKOTA

How they got here: At-large bid, tied for 6th in final PairWise

Overall season record: 26-11-2

Top players: F Jackson Blake (21-38–59), F Owen McLaughlin (13-25–38), F Cameron Berg (20-17–37), D Jake Livanavage (5-24–39), G Ludvig Persson (21-10-2, 2.47 GAA, .908 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Blake would be a difference-maker on any college team this season and would be a shoo-in for the Hobey Baker Award if not for a few leading lights in the Boston area. Livanavage has also been exceptional in his freshman season, helping a Fighting Hawks team that has had no real problems scoring.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: Persson deserves to go far in the NCAA tournament, because he wasn’t the reason Miami was nowhere near it over the past few years, but he missed North Dakota’s last three games. He’s in line to return this week, but UND got pounded by Omaha in the NCHC semifinals and lost four of five games against the Mavericks this season, and lost all four regular-season meetings with Colorado College. Could one or more of the Michigan-based teams in this regional suss out a blueprint through game film?

MICHIGAN

How they got here: At-large bid, 10th in final PairWise

Overall season record: 21-14-3

Top players: F Gavin Brindley (24-27-51), F Dylan Duke (22-22-44), Rutger McGroarty (16-36-52), D Seamus Casey (7-38-45), G Jaco Barczewski (18-13-3, 2.83 GAA, .907 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Michigan has one of the most powerful, creative and explosive offenses in the country, averaging well over four goals per game – with an insane power-play conversion of 35.3%. That alone could power the Wolverines to their third consecutive Frozen Four appearance, but it’s the experience of having been there the last two years that can carry them there. The Wolverine have also shored up their overall team defense in the last month, and even in higher-scoring games, Michigan has found a way to win recently. Six of their last seven games have been decided by a goal, and they’re 5-1 in those games.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: This bracket is brutal. If Michigan gets past North Dakota – a big if – they’ll face either Western Michigan or Michigan State. The Broncos are an unknown for Michigan this season, but the Wolverines know the Spartans, a team they’re 1-4 against this season. While the Wolverines can score, they give up on average more than three goals per game and their PK is 40th-best in the nation (78.5%). If their recent defensive improvements don’t carry into this regional, the Wolverines are doomed.

WESTERN MICHIGAN

How they got here: At-large bid, tied for 13th in final PairWise

Overall season record: 21-15-1

Top players: F Luke Grainger (14-33–47), F Dylan Wendt (23-20–43), F Sam Colangelo (23-19–42), D Zak Galambos (8-12–20), G Cameron Rowe (21-15-1, 2.40 GAA, .905 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Up front and at the back, this Western Michigan team is led by upperclassmen who have had a hand in the Broncos making the past two NCAA tournaments, as well. If Rowe can show why he has played every minute this season for the Broncos, then who knows how far they could go?

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: The Maryland Heights Regional looks like it may be this year’s hardest to get out of. All four teams will find that, not just a Western team that has lost five of its last eight games.