NCAA Hockey Tournament Providence Regional Preview: Boston College, Wisconsin, Quinnipiac, Michigan Tech

Providence Regional, March 29-31

Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, R.I.

Friday, March 29, 2:00 p.m., ET, ESPNU

No. 1 Boston College (31-5-1) vs. No. 4 Michigan Tech (19-14-6)

Friday, March 29, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews

No. 2 Wisconsin (26-11-2) vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac (26-9-2)

Sunday, March 31, 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Providence Regional Championship

BOSTON COLLEGE

How they got here: Won Hockey East tournament, 1st in final PairWise

Overall season record: 31-5-1

Top players: F Cutter Gauthier (35-24-59), F Gabe Perreault (18-39-57), F Will Smith (23-44-67), D Eamon Powell (5-27-32), D Lukas Gustafsson (3-10-13), G Jacob Fowler (29-5-1, 2.19 GAA, .925 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: For those of you who have been on Mars for the last six months, in a cave, with your eyes shut and fingers in your ears, the Eagles have won 12 straight and steamrolled their way through the Hockey East tournament by an aggregate score of 19-7. They were four goals better than the nation’s second ranked team, which just happened to be their crosstown rivals.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: Well, there’s the “any given Sunday” aspect of the NCAA hockey tournament, and an overall No. 1 seed hasn’t won the whole thing since Denver in 2017. Other than that, there are few reasons to bet against Boston College not only making it to St. Paul, but also hoisting the national championship trophy for the first time since 2012.

WISCONSIN

How they got here: At-large bid, 8th in final PairWise

Overall season record: 26-11-2

Top players: F Cruz Lucius (13-21-34), F David Silye (9-23-32), F Simon Tassey (12-16-28), D Ben Dexheimer (5-22-27), G Kyle McClellan (24-11-1, 1.92 GAA, .931 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Kyle McClellan. He really is that good – unflappable, consistent, excellent, arguably the best goaltender in the tournament. McClellan has the second-best GAA in the country and the nation’s best save percentage. He’s not solely responsible for Wisconsin’s overall team defense – the third-best scoring defense (2.00) and PK (86.8) in the nation – but it sure does help to have that kind of wall in net. The Badgers also have the kind of enthusiasm and confidence that comes from a very successful season under a new coaching staff. Wisconsin finished last in Big Ten play last season with 13 overall wins. That kind of turnaround can fuel a Frozen Four run. Also, they’re well rested, not having played since Mar. 10.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: This is Wisconsin’s first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2010, and while the first-year coaching staff carries the muscle memory of recent Frozen Four experiences with Minnesota State, this team does not. Wisconsin was eliminated in a best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series by Ohio State, and the Badgers are 6-5 in their last 11 games including that series. They play the defending national champion in their first game in this regional and if they get past Quinnipiac, face either the No. 1 seed in the tournament or a very stoked Michigan Tech team that just beat the No. 1 seed in the tournament. It’s a tough road for a team without tournament experience.

QUINNIPIAC

How they got here: At-large bid, 9th in final Pairwise

Overall season record: 26-9-2

Top players: F Collin Graf (22-26–48), F Jacob Quillan (15-29–44), F Mason Marcellus (14-22–36), F Sam Lipkin (15-20–35), G Vinny Duplessis (20-6-2, 1.93 GAA, .918 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Not winning the ECAC tournament is a common thread through the years for Quinnipiac, but a semifinal exit in last year’s conference postseason did nothing to stop the train from winning the national championship over a field that included Minnesota, Michigan and Boston University. And while this year’s team doesn’t have the same defensive structure as last year’s championship roster, the core and an ultra-talented front line has virtually the same pace of scoring as a team that won the national championship. Also, don’t discount the fact that dropping to a No. 3 seed allowed the Bobcats to play more locally in Providence instead of getting sent out west to possibly play in Sioux Falls.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: Last year’s team was rock solid from top to bottom, and this year’s team isn’t. Combine that with the Providence pod’s overall strength – Wisconsin was a possible No. 1 seed until it lost the Big Ten regular season championship to Michigan State ahead of its first-round postseason exit against Ohio State and the Bobcats will be lucky to even get out of their first game before facing either the top seed in the entire tournament in Boston College or a rugged, tough CCHA champion Michigan Tech.

MICHIGAN TECH

How they got here: Won CCHA tournament, 32nd in final PairWise

Overall season record: 19-14-6

Top players: G Blake Pietila (18-12-6, 2.28 GAA, .920 SV%); F Isaac Gordon (18-18-36); F Ryland Mosley (18-15-33); F Logan Pietila (11-11-22); F Logan Pietila (13-16-29); D Chase Pietila (3-19-22); F Jack Works (10-10-20)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Blake Pietila. Maybe it feels like you’re re-reading last season’s regional preview, but I assure you, you are not. Even though his numbers aren’t quite as good as they were a season ago when he won the CCHA’s player of the year award and was a Mike Richter Award finalist, Pietila still has the ability to win games for the Huskies when it looks like they are outmatched. Take last weekend’s CCHA title game in Bemidji. The Huskies were outshot by the Beavers 35-27 but aside from a first period Bemidji goal, the fifth-year senior stopped every other shot, including 17 in the third period alone, to carry the Huskies to their first-ever Mason Cup championship. This is one of the reasons why Pietila returned for his fifth year–another shot at making the NCAA tournament. If he’s on his game, he automatically gives the Huskies a chance to beat anybody, and he’s been on his game for most of the second half of the season as Tech has made its run to the NCAAs.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: Although Pietila gives Tech plenty of insurance any time he is in the crease, the defensive core in front of him has had some growing pains. The combination of freshman, transfers and players who didn’t see much ice time previously came into the season with less than 150 games of college hockey played between them, and nearly all of those belonged to senior Jed Pietila. Although they have gelled as the season has gone on and become a more cohesive unit, there are some heavy-hitting offensive teams in this region, including two of the top 10 scoring offenses in the country. It remains to be seen if the relatively inexperienced defensive core will be able to help keep pucks away from Blake Pietila. If not, it will likely be a quick NCAA tournament exit.