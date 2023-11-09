D-III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – November 9, 2023

While it is way too early to panic, there are some teams that are looking at this weekend with a critical eye on playing their brand of hockey; and doing so well enough to pick up a win or two to get some positive momentum going as the first half crosses the mid-point for most teams. Last week with all the opening conference action and non-conference thrillers, I finished my week two going 7-4-1 (.625). That brings the season total to 15-8-1 (.646) which is not trending in the right direction, yet. Like the teams in the ice, I am hoping to find my swagger sooner than later so here are this week’s picks in the East:

Thursday, November 9, 2023

(6) Plymouth State v. Westfield State

The Panthers followed up a huge comeback win over Babson in overtime on Saturday with a loss at Anna Maria on Tuesday in a game where they outshot the AmCats by a 52-35 margin. Back to conference play where PSU will not lose focus against the Owls as they look to continue their unbeaten MASCAC conference record. Slow start but Will Redick and company earn the win – PSU, 5-2

Worcester State v. Framingham State

The Lancers will be looking to get back on track in this important conference game. The Rams will not be an easy out on home ice so look for this game to require some bonus hockey to decide a winner and the all-important points – Worcester State, 3-2

Friday, November 10, 2023

(10) Elmira v. Babson

This one is just screaming TRAP GAME to me! Elmira is rolling at 4-0-0 while the Beavers have struggled early and are still looking for their first win of the season. Home ice matters but the visitors eke it out with help from an empty-net goal for the final cushion – Elmira, 3-1

Assumption v. St. Anselm

Both teams are still looking to establish their game in a consistent fashion and while home ice matters, it does not seem to so much in the NE-10. Think the Greyhounds get off the bus (pardon the pun) and jump out early to down the Hawks – Assumption, 4-2

(8) Geneseo v. (3) Plattsburgh

Both teams are undefeated and want to send a message about their contending for the SUNYAC title. This one will feel like a conference playoff game and well, it kind of is one, even this early in the season. Cardinals tough at Stafford Arena but the visitors take advantage of special teams for the win – Geneseo, 5-4

(4) Utica v. Chatham

The Pioneers have already produced some super exciting moments on the ice in their early season games against Adrian and Stevenson. Best not look past the Cougars who make things tough early before Utica rolls in the third period – Utica, 5-2

Anna Maria v. Lebanon Valley

The AmCats have won statistical battles but not the games early on but now look to build momentum following Tuesday’s big win over Plymouth State with a road win against the Flying Dutchmen from the UCHC. Good chance a Max or a Matthew scores for the visitors. Tight game that needs an empty-netter to make the win more comfortable – AMC, 4-2

Saturday, November 11, 2023

(9) University of New England v. (12) Endicott

This is one of the best matchups of the weekend as both teams have been trying to find their game early on. Only going with the Gulls because of playing on home ice and thinking their offense must get going against a tough opponent – Endicott, 4-3

Massachusetts-Boston v. New England College

The Beacons and the Pilgrims both need this NEHC win and it will be one of those track meet games with a lot of offense on display. Late power play goal helps the Beacons steal a big road win – UMB, 5-4

Canton v. Skidmore

The Thoroughbreds are off to a fast start and want to keep the momentum going against a Kangaroo squad that plays everyone tough. Kaeden Patrick helps the home team start fast and cruise to a win – Skidmore, 4-2

Fredonia v. Buffalo State

Travel partner games are always intriguing and this SUNYAC matchup will showcase some great hockey with the Bengals eking out just enough goals past Logan Dyck to capture a win. May see an overtime here to decide the outcome – Buffalo State, 3-2

Wilkes v. Manhattanville

Both teams are coming off strong weekends last week and will be looking to continue their strong play in UCHC play. This one should be a seesaw battle and the Colonels find a little road magic to steal one from the Valiants – Wilkes, 4-3

The action continues to keep everyone very excited about the season as emerging teams are surprising every weekend and, of course, some of the expected teams continue to demonstrate that they are going to be the benchmark for all those looking to challenge in the East. Week three on the horizon and some very intriguing matchups to watch this week – “Drop the Puck!”