D-III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – November 16, 2023

Well, it is now officially the 2023-24 hockey season when we have all conferences on the ice playing real games. Yes, our brethren from NESCAC join the festivities this week and it will be ultra-competitive right out of the gate with league play on tap for the ten teams. Lots of other terrific matchups among ranked squads to enjoy this weekend as well. Last week with all the upsets in conference play and non-conference thrillers, I finished my week two going 7-3-2 (.667). That brings the season total to 22-11-3 (.653) which is still well below my goal of a 70% success rate. Full schedule this week before the Thanksgiving tournaments are upon us next week so looking to make up some ground with this week’s picks for the East:

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Fitchburg State v. (13) Plymouth State

This rivalry is always spicy when the two teams play each other, and I do not expect anything different this time around. The Falcons are hitting their stride and that is something the Panthers will need to be wary of. Tough game to be a goaltender and Kalle Andersson is a difference for the home team that needs an empty-net goal for some cushion – PSU, 5-3

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts v. Salem State

Jeremiah Ketts has the Trailblazers playing very competitive hockey early in the season as does new head coach John MacInnis with the Vikings. Players always make the difference and Erik Larsson is one of those players wearing blue and orange – Salem State, 3-2

Friday, November 17, 2023

(9) Norwich v. Skidmore

The Thoroughbreds would love to knock off one of the perennial powers in the NEHC and this may be their best opportunity to do so. Despite two wins last weekend, the Cadets have not hit their stride yet and facing another hot goaltender like Tate Donovan might not help their scoring mojo. Home team ekes it out late – Skidmore, 2-1

Trinity v. Tufts

Is it possible to have a TRAP GAME in week one of your regular season? I think the answer is yes and the Bantams best not underestimate and veteran roster returning for the Jumbos combined with a tough rink to play them in. Think Trinity finds some late magic from their veteran forwards – Trinity, 4-2

Buffalo State v. (3) Hobart

The Statesmen return home after a difficult loss at Babson so I do not think I would want to be on the visitors’ side of the rink on Friday. Bounce back game for the home team who score early and cruise to a win – Hobart, 5-1

Williams v. Colby

These two teams should be in the title hunt this season and seeing what they can bring on opening night will surely shed some light on what they can be moving forward in the NESCAC schedule. The Mules have strength in all parts of the game and added a pair of promising D-I forwards. Home win to open the season is always a good thing – Colby, 4-3

(7) Geneseo v. (5) Oswego

The Lakers finally broke the Knights streak last season and do not want them starting a new one on their home ice. As expected, this one is a very close contest and Cal Shell makes one more big save than Adam Harris to seal a “W”– Oswego, 3-2

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Canton v. Hamilton

After opening with travel partner Amherst, the Continentals quickly shift to a non-conference foe and better be ready for sixty minutes of action. Look for the home team to settle in and pull out the win in the third period – Hamilton, 4-3

Southern Maine v. Johnson & Wales

New coach Matt Pinchevsky has the Huskies playing hard and fast every night so far and that helps with a quick start building on last weekend’s win over Elmira. USM should down the Wildcats and pick up some needed NEHC points in the standings – USM, 5-2

Alvernia v. Nazareth

Alvernia is off to a very good start at 4-1-1 and split with Stevenson last weekend. Now the Golden Wolves face a Nazareth team that is always ready to make the game tough when they skate on home ice. This one will be tight and probably sees an empty-net goal being the ultimate difference on the scoreboard – Nazareth, 4-2

(4) Utica v. Wilkes

Wilkes has been one of the early season positive stories but now host a team that has not tasted a defeat in UCHC play in over a year. Good motivation and benchmarking opportunity for the Colonels but the Pioneers have too much talent and pull out a big road win with some third period magic – Utica, 3-2

St. Michael’s v. St. Anselm

This rivalry has transcended several different league iterations including some great NE-10 battles and some championship games. The Purple Knights want to get back to the title game again this year and show the defending champions they are going to be a challenging foe this season – St. Michael’s, 4-3

No doubt the first three weeks have kept us all engaged and scoreboard watching across the region. Everybody is competing now and these early big matchups in November may just prove to mean something further down the road. Can only play the game on the schedule so focus and play with intensity and discipline – “Drop the Puck!”