Atlantic Hockey announced that the game between Army West Point and AIC originally scheduled for Oct. 27 will now be played next Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. EST.

The game was postponed from its original date due to a travel disruption that prevented Army West Point from reaching Springfield in time for the Oct. 27 game.

The Nov. 28 game will stream live on FloHockey.tv.