Atlantic Hockey issues one-game suspension to RIT’s Catalano for major head contact penalty Nov. 25 vs. New Hampshire

Atlantic Hockey announced Tuesday a one-game suspension for RIT forward Christian Catalano, effective for the Tigers’ next NCAA Division I game.

The suspension is a result of Catalano’s major penalty and game misconduct for direct contact to the head, which occurred at the 4:20 mark of the first period in RIT’s home game on Nov. 25 against New Hampshire.

Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

RIT’s next scheduled Division I game is Dec. 1 at home against Robert Morris. Catalano is eligible to return for the Tigers’ home game on Dec. 2 against Robert Morris.