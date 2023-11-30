D-III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – November 30, 2023

It is hard to believe but December begins this weekend and that means there are now limited opportunities for teams to get their mojo going before the impending semester break. Finishing the first half strong is on every coach’s to-do list and that should mean even more great hockey this weekend. Last week I finished my super-sized Thanksgiving week of picks going 14-6-0 (.700). That brings the season total to 48-23-5 (.664) which is still well below my goal of 70% but trending in the right direction. Lots of interesting conference action on the docket this week that can hopefully keep my recent trajectory moving up with this week’s picks for the East:

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Westfield State v. Fitchburg State

This Owls have seen some recent success and goaltender Kevin Chandler has been a big contributor in goal. The Falcons have found a bit more of their game recently and I suspect this battle shows some prolific special teams results in a win for the home team – FSU, 5-4

Worcester State v. Salem State

The Lancers are coming off a drubbing from Plymouth State and will want to get back to some winning hockey against a Viking squad that can be tough to play against. Third period decides this one with the visitors skating off with a win – Worcester State, 3-2

Friday, December 1, 2023

(14) Salve Regina v. (10) Endicott

The Seahawks will be looking to show the defending champions in the CCC just why they are a serious contender this season. It won’t take much for the Gulls to get motivated against a quality opponent visiting their arena. This game probably needs an overtime session to decide a very close contest with Andrew Kurapov being the difference – Endicott, 4-3

Massachusetts-Boston v. (2) Hobart

The Beacons have had some ups and downs already this season but Hobart will want to make sure that they don’t allow the visitors to hang close for very long. Important NEHC points are on the line and the Statesmen cruise to a win – Hobart, 4-1

Assumption v. St. Michael’s

The two favorites in the NE-10 tangle in what could be a championship preview. The Purple Knights have been off to a very strong start and don’t want to let the Greyhounds build confidence in their rink. Power play is decisive for the home team – St. Michael’s, 5-4

Hamilton v. Trinity

The Continentals are off to a 4-0-0 start and play their first full weekend of conference play starting with the Bantams. Lots of talent on both sides but it is the visitors who score late to steal a big road win – Hamilton, 4-3

Cortland v. (1) Plattsburgh

The Cardinals have proven they can win one-goal games and playoff-style hockey like last weekend’s victory over Norwich in the LayerEight title game. This game will be a one-goal affair as well but with a bit more goal-scoring for the fans – Plattsburgh, 4-3

Saturday, December 2, 2023

Canton v. Albertus Magnus

The Falcons have won three in a row to get on the plus side of .500 and don’t want to go backwards so close to the semester break. It helps to play at home and that is the difference in this one with a late goal for the win – Albertus Magnus, 4-3

Bowdoin v. Colby

Throw out the records in this rivalry and also the home-ice factor as familiarity and bragging rights on campus and amongst the alums feed intensity inside the glass. The Polar Bears are off to a good start and Alex Kozic wins the goaltending battle over Andy Beran in a very entertaining affair – Bowdoin, 3-2

Stevenson v. Nazareth

The Mustangs lost a close game with Adrian but take some very positive momentum back to UCHC play this weekend. Nazareth will be a tough out and an empty-net goal helps the margin in a big road win – Stevenson, 4-2

(13) Skidmore v. Babson

Technically, the Thoroughbreds are still unbeaten despite a shootout loss to Brockport in their Thanksgiving tournament. Babson is coming off a 1-1-1 week against NESCAC and finds it challenging to score against Tate Brandon and company – Skidmore, 1-0

Nichols v. (12) University of New England

The Nor’easters have found their footing after a slow start but should not look past the dangerous Bison who can certainly create a CCC upset. Better depth and balance for the home team creates enough to take the big conference win – UNE, 4-3

Conference wins and points are always important so staying focused and playing your team’s brand of hockey is critical in any matchup. There are no guarantees for just showing up – effort for the full sixty or more is a requirement – “Drop the Puck!”