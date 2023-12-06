D-III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – December 6, 2023

For many teams this weekend represents the end of the first half of the season. There are a very few games next week and therefore, the last opportunities for creating positive momentum heading into the semester break and holiday season. It has been a very exciting and dynamic start to the 2023-24 season and this week should keep that track record intact. Last week I finished my eastern week of picks going 8-2-2 (.750). That brings the season total to 56-25-7 (.676) which is again returning to a positive direction towards my 70% success rate goal. There are several interesting matchups this week that will be interesting games among ranked teams on the schedule, so looking for a strong finish from this week’s picks for the East:

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Morrisville v. Brockport

This Golden Eagles have played everybody tough on their schedule and face a mid-week SUNYAC challenge from the visiting Mustangs. This one is close to start and the home team finds a way to score and win late with an empty-net goal to provide some cushion – Brockport, 4-2

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Assumption v. Westfield State

The Greyhounds are 11-1-0 on the season and enter this non-conference matchup with the Owls on a high after an NE-10 sweep of rival St. Michael’s over the weekend. Need to beware of the Owls who will be a very tough out – Assumption, 4-3

Albertus Magnus v. Castleton

The Falcons were on a recent roll until Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Trinity but still have an opportunity to close out the first half of the season on a positive note. The Spartans are always tough on home ice and special teams are the decisive factor in a win for the visitors – Albertus Magnus, 3-2

Friday, December 8, 2023

Curry v. Anna Maria

The Colonels better be ready from the puck drop of the opening period because the AmCats like to start fast and then make things difficult for the opposition in their ability to come back. Goaltender Matthew Hennessy keeps the game close, and overtime might be needed to decide the winner here – Curry, 4-3

(10) Skidmore v. (7) Geneseo

The Thoroughbreds are certainly going to earn their unbeaten record through the first half if they can master the Knights on the road. Geneseo did not surrender a goal last weekend and goals will be at a premium with the goaltending strengths for both squads. Thinking an overtime tie but having to pick a winner will stick with the home team – Geneseo, 2-1

Johnson & Wales v. Rivier

The Raiders have had a very solid first half under first-year coach Shaun Millerick and waste no time getting off to a quick lead against the Wildcats on home ice. It is a comfortable but hard-fought win for the home team – Rivier, 5-2

Amherst v. Williams

The two rivals always produce close battles on the ice and this one will be no exception. Neither team has seen the desired results in the early games so closing out the first half with a win is important before heading into the semester break. Mammoths eke this one out with Shane Toporowski netting a big goal, or two – Amherst, 3-2

Wilkes v. Alvernia

The Colonels have been rolling and until last weekend, so were the Golden Wolves. Home ice matters in this one and an important win among the teams chasing Utica is what both teams want and need in this weekend series. This one needs overtime to find a winner – Alvernia, 4-3

(2) Plattsburgh v. Buffalo State

The Cardinals are looking to rebound from last week’s loss to Oswego. Going on the road helps with focus and a fast start helps start a new win streak with a comfortable win over the Bengals – Plattsburgh, 4-1

Saturday, December 9, 2023

(4) Utica v. Oswego

The Lakers have knocked off Hobart and Plattsburgh this season and would love to add another win over a ranked team to boost their resume. Pioneers have been very good on special teams and a late power play is decisive for the visitors – Utica, 4-3

(1) Hobart v. Trinity

This game will be close and goals will certainly be at a premium. Statesmen will not get their eighth shutout of the season, but one goal is not enough for the Bantams take a win against the nation’s No. 1 ranked team – Hobart, 3-1

(5) Elmira v. Brockport

The Soaring Eagles have been on a roll and look for Chance Gorman, Janis Vizbelis and Bailey Krawczyk to continue the productive ways in a win that is more comfortable than the score indicates – Elmira, 4-2

Colby v. Tufts

This is the official TRAP GAME alert of the week as the Jumbos are coming off back-to-back wins on the road and look to carry the momentum forward against a talented Mules squad. Tough barn to play in and the Jumbos take advantage of the home-ice advantage – Tufts, 3-2

Franklin Pierce v. Arcadia

The home team needs to get off to a good start and make the Ravens play their game. Arcadia does get off to a quick lead but must survive a furious rally from the visitors – Arcadia, 4-3

Some great games involving ranked teams this weekend which obviously can impact the poll come Monday. It may be the last weekend of action for most teams, but no team is going to leave anything on the ice heading into the break – “Drop the Puck!”