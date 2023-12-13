Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 6 wraps up the season’s first half and looking ahead to the PWHL’s debut

The final edition of 2023 has Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski reflecting on the games between ranked teams in last week’s schedule. Then PWHL Director of Player Experience Alexis Miller joins the show to talk about the new women’s hockey league. And we wrap up with Nicole looking ahead to the IIHF Under-18 World Championship in Switzerland.

