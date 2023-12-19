NCAA hockey standouts make up vast majority of United States roster for upcoming World Junior Championship

USA Hockey has announced the roster for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, set to take place Dec. 26, 2023 to Jan. 5, 2024, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Team USA will play its preliminary round games in Group B alongside Czechia, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland. Group A includes Canada, Finland, Germany, Latvia and Sweden.

The U.S. has medaled in six of the last eight World Junior tournaments, including a bronze medal finish in 2023.

GOALTENDERS

Trey Augustine, Michigan State

Jacob Fowler, Boston College

Sam Hillebrandt, Barrie Colts (OHL)

DEFENSEMEN

Zeev Buium, Denver

Seamus Casey, Michigan

Ryan Chesley, Minnesota

Drew Fortescue, Boston College

Lane Hutson, Boston University

Aram Minnetian, Boston College

Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State

Sam Rinzel, Minnesota

FORWARDS

Gavin Brindley, Michigan

Quinn Finley, Wisconsin

Cutter Gauthier, Boston College

Gavin Hayes, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Isaac Howard, Michigan State

Ryan Leonard, Boston College

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan

Oliver Moore, Minnesota

Frank Nazar, Michigan

Danny Nelson, Notre Dame

Gabe Perreault, Boston College

Will Smith, Boston College

Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota

Carey Terrance, Erie Otters (OHL)

In addition to the United States, Canada has two NCAA players in Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini and UConn forward Matthew Wood on the team, while Sweden boasts BU defenseman Tom Willander, Finland has Michigan State forward Tommi Männistö, UMass goalie Michael Hrabal is with Czechia, Bemidji State forward Kasper Magnussen is playing for Norway, and Cornell defenseman Marian Mosko is skating with Slovakia.

Team USA, whose head coach is Denver’s David Carle, faces Norway Dec. 26 at 11 a.m. EDT for its tournament-opening matchup.

NHL Network is the exclusive home of the IIHF World Junior Championship in the United States and will air every Team USA game in addition to many others, including all quarterfinal, semifinal and medal games.