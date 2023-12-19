NCAA hockey standouts make up vast majority of United States roster for upcoming World Junior Championship

USA Hockey has announced the roster for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, set to take place Dec. 26, 2023 to Jan. 5, 2024, in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Team USA will play its preliminary round games in Group B alongside Czechia, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland. Group A includes Canada, Finland, Germany, Latvia and Sweden.
The U.S. has medaled in six of the last eight World Junior tournaments, including a bronze medal finish in 2023.
GOALTENDERS
Trey Augustine, Michigan State
Jacob Fowler, Boston College
Sam Hillebrandt, Barrie Colts (OHL)
DEFENSEMEN
Zeev Buium, Denver
Seamus Casey, Michigan
Ryan Chesley, Minnesota
Drew Fortescue, Boston College
Lane Hutson, Boston University
Aram Minnetian, Boston College
Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State
Sam Rinzel, Minnesota
FORWARDS
Gavin Brindley, Michigan
Quinn Finley, Wisconsin
Cutter Gauthier, Boston College
Gavin Hayes, Flint Firebirds (OHL)
Isaac Howard, Michigan State
Ryan Leonard, Boston College
Rutger McGroarty, Michigan
Oliver Moore, Minnesota
Frank Nazar, Michigan
Danny Nelson, Notre Dame
Gabe Perreault, Boston College
Will Smith, Boston College
Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota
Carey Terrance, Erie Otters (OHL)
In addition to the United States, Canada has two NCAA players in Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini and UConn forward Matthew Wood on the team, while Sweden boasts BU defenseman Tom Willander, Finland has Michigan State forward Tommi Männistö, UMass goalie Michael Hrabal is with Czechia, Bemidji State forward Kasper Magnussen is playing for Norway, and Cornell defenseman Marian Mosko is skating with Slovakia.
Team USA, whose head coach is Denver’s David Carle, faces Norway Dec. 26 at 11 a.m. EDT for its tournament-opening matchup.
NHL Network is the exclusive home of the IIHF World Junior Championship in the United States and will air every Team USA game in addition to many others, including all quarterfinal, semifinal and medal games.