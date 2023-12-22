Denver standout, NCAA top scorer Rizzo to play for Canada at upcoming Spengler Cup tournament in Switzerland

Denver junior forward Massimo Rizzo has been named to Team Canada’s roster for the 2023 Spengler Cup.

The Spengler Cup is an annual invitational tournament held every December in Davos, Switzerland. The tournament primarily features professional hockey teams in Europe, but Canada has sent a squad every year since 1984 (tournament wasn’t played in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Rizzo leads NCAA Division I hockey at the holiday break with 31 points and 24 assists through 18 games. He has also added seven goals, including scoring the overtime-winning marker in the Pioneers’ victory on Dec. 9 at No. 13 Western Michigan.

The Burnaby, B.C., native also owns 122 faceoff wins, ranking third on the squad. DU’s first-line center has added 47 shots and eight power-play assists this year and ranks first in the country with a plus-19 rating.

Rizzo has played in international competition three times previously in his playing career, skating for Canada Black at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and for Canada West at the 2018 and 2019 World Junior A Challenge.

Denver’s Ian Mitchell was the last NCAA player to suit up for Canada at the Spengler Cup, at the 2019 tournament.

This year’s Spengler Cup begins on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, with Canada facing Frolunda HC (Sweden). The six teams will play a preliminary round from Dec. 26-28 before the quarterfinals on Dec. 29, semifinals on Dec. 30 and championship game on Dec. 31. All games are played at Eisstadion Davos in Davos, Switzerland.

Canada has won the most championships at the Spengler Cup, as the Canadians won their 16th title in 2019 and have finished as runner-up 10 times. HC Ambri-Piotta (Switzerland) won last year’s tournament while Canada fell to Orebro HK (Sweden) in the quarterfinals.

All Spengler Cup games will be broadcast in Canada on TSN.