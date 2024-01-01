Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared since Dec. 16

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Dec. 11 fared in games since Dec. 16.

No. 1 Boston College (13-3-1)

Did not play.

No. 2 Boston University (12-4-1)

12/29/2023 – No. 2 Boston University 6 at Yale 1

No. 3 Quinnipiac (13-4-1)

12/30/2023 – RV Holy Cross 2 at No. 3 Quinnipiac 5

No. 4 North Dakota (12-5-1)

12/30/2023 – U.S. NTDP* 4 at No. 4 North Dakota 3 (OT)

No. 5 Denver (12-5-1)

12/30/2023 – Minot State* 3 at No. 5 Denver 9

No. 6 Wisconsin (16-4-0)

12/28/2023 – Air Force 0 vs No. 6 Wisconsin 3 (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off, Milwaukee, Wis.)

12/29/2023 – RV Northeastern 0 vs No. 6 Wisconsin 3 (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off championship, Milwaukee, Wis.)

No. 7 Michigan State (13-4-3)

12/28/2023 – No. 7 Michigan State 4 vs Ferris State 1 (Great Lakes Invitational, Grand Rapids, Mich.)

12/29/2023 – RV Michigan Tech 3 vs No. 7 Michigan State 3 (OT, Great Lakes Invitational championship, Grand Rapids, Mich.) MTU wins shootout

No. 8 Maine (12-3-1)

12/29/2023 – No. 18 RIT 2 vs No. 8 Maine 5 (Ledyard Classic, Hanover, N.H.)

12/30/2023 – No. 8 Maine 5 vs Dartmouth 1 (Ledyard Classic, Hanover, N.H.)

No. 9 Minnesota (9-5-4)

01/01/2024 – U.S. NTDP* at No. 9 Minnesota – score/stats unavailable

No. 10 Providence (10-5-2)

12/30/2023 – No. 10 Providence 3 at Brown 0

No. 11 Massachusetts (11-5-2)

12/29/2023 – No. 11 Massachusetts 2 vs No. 17 Cornell 2 (OT, Adirondack Winter Invitational, Lake Placid, N.Y.) Cornell wins shootout

12/30/2023 – No. 11 Massachusetts 4 vs Clarkson 5 (OT, Adirondack Winter Invitational, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

No. 12 Western Michigan (11-4-1)

12/30/2023 – Western Ontario* 2 at No. 12 Western Michigan 6

No. 13 Arizona State (14-3-5)

12/16/2023 – No. 13 Arizona State 4 at Robert Morris 1

12/17/2023 – No. 13 Arizona State 8 at Robert Morris 3

12/29/2023 – Clarkson 2 vs No. 13 Arizona State 5 (Adirondack Winter Invitational, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

12/30/2023 – No. 17 Cornell 2 vs No. 13 Arizona State 2 (OT, Adirondack Winter Invitational, Lake Placid, N.Y.) ASU wins shootout

No. 14 St. Cloud State (11-5-2)

12/29/2023 – No. 14 St. Cloud State 6 at Bemidji State 1

12/31/2023 – Bemidji State 1 at No. 14 St. Cloud State 6

No. 15 Michigan (8-7-3)

Did not play.

No. 16 New Hampshire (9-5-1)

12/29/2023 – No. 16 New Hampshire 3 at Army 6

12/30/2023 – No. 16 New Hampshire 6 at Sacred Heart 2

No. 17 Cornell (6-4-3)

12/29/2023 – No. 11 Massachusetts 2 vs No. 17 Cornell 2 (OT, Adirondack Winter Invitational, Lake Placid, N.Y.) Cornell wins shootout

12/30/2023 – No. 17 Cornell 2 vs No. 13 Arizona State 2 (OT, Adirondack Winter Invitational, Lake Placid, N.Y.) ASU wins shootout

No. 18 RIT (12-6-0)

12/29/2023 – No. 18 RIT 2 vs No. 8 Maine 5 (Ledyard Classic, Hanover, N.H.)

12/30/2023 – Lake Superior State 2 at No. 18 RIT 4 (Ledyard Classic, Hanover, N.H.)

No. 19 Penn State (9-7-3)

Did not play.

No. 20 Colorado College (9-6-1)

12/29/2023 – Minot State* 1 at No. 20 Colorado College 7

RV = Received votes

* = Not eligible for poll