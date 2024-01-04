D-III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – January 4, 2024

…And now the second half begins in earnest!

The calendar has turned to a new year, but the teams are focused on producing big second half wins in pursuit of conference titles and maybe something more. I stumbled horribly with my picks for the the final games before the New Year with my picks going 5-6-0 (.455) and that brings the season overall record to 65-36-7 (.634). Look for some great conference action in MASCAC, NEHC and limited UCHC play along with three more tournaments and interesting non-conference matchups. Here are just my opening round tournament picks along with some key games this weekend in the East:

Thursday, January 4, 2024

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts v. Fitchburg State

The Falcons really want to start fast in the second half but should not underestimate the Trailblazers who have played everyone tough in their return to the D-III ranks. Jeremiah Ketts’ squad will be challenging but Dean Fuller’s group has too much firepower and earns a nice win to open 2024 – FSU, 4-2

Massachusetts-Dartmouth v. Framingham State

This is my upset pick of the weekend as the Rams can surprise anyone this season and will make things very difficult for the Corsairs from the opening puck drop on Thursday. This one will be tight for the full 60 minutes and may require a little overtime magic to decide a winner – Framingham State, 4-3

Friday, January 5, 2024

Codfish Bowl

Worcester State v. Massachusetts-Boston

The Beacons lay claim to the oldest D-III tournament with the Codfish Bowl but have not often fared well as the host institution. The Lancers will see the best from Pete Belisle’s squad who would like nothing more than to play in the championship game on Saturday. Fast start gets the Beacons a comfortable lead and the win – UMB, 4-1

Connecticut College v. Suffolk

The Camels and the Rams will play some entertaining hockey for certain and while the chances may be plentiful the goals will not be. Look for a late power play to be a critical factor in a one-goal game with the Camels eking out the win – Conn College, 3-2

Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic hosted by Plattsburgh

Nazareth v. Albertus Magnus

The Falcons were upset last weekend by a hungry Williams squad so look for a reset in this opening round matchup with Nazareth. Special teams are a key factor in this one along with a much-needed empty-net goal for some breathing room – Albertus Magnus, 5-3

Rivier v. (5) Plattsburgh

The host school best be wary of a Raider team that already has a tournament title under their belts this season. TRAP GAME ALERT is blaring in this one as the Cardinals will need to shed the rust from the break quickly if they want to play for the title in their own tournament – Plattsburgh, 4-2

Manhattanville v. (7) Utica

The Pioneers have been stewing on a one-goal loss against Oswego since early December and re-open UCHC play with a chance to take advantage of games in hand against the Valiants on home ice. It isn’t a pretty win, but the “W” is all that matters – Utica, 4-2

(1) Hobart v. (10) Skidmore

The Statesmen tuned up for NEHC play with a comfortable win over Middlebury last weekend but will have their hands full against a determined and skilled Skidmore squad. Goals will be at a premium with both teams having solid defense and terrific goaltending. One goal could be enough here, but an empty-netter gives some breathing room – Hobart, 2-0

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Boston Landing Invitational

Southern New Hampshire v. Nichols

The Bison have had success in this tournament in the past and Alex Gacek will make sure his team is ready to go against the Penmen. A fast start and some physical play give the host school a nice win to open 2024 – Nichols, 5-2

Wentworth v. Tufts

The Jumbos were one of the surprise teams in the first half and look to keep their positive momentum in a tournament they can certainly win. Don’t get to play for the title if you don’t win the first matchup and the Jumbos get it done with strong special teams in a win over the Leopards – Tufts, 4-1

Buffalo State v. Alvernia

It is a SUNYAC v. UCHC matchup that saw the Bengals finish strong in the first half while the Golden Wolves struggled over their final few games. The Bengals are very skilled offensively and take advantage of some early goals to take a hard-fought win – Buffalo State, 5-3

Middlebury v. (15) Trinity

The Bantams get back to NESCAC play and are focused on taking care of business on home ice. The Panthers will play hard, but the home team just has too many weapons upfront and Devon Bobak in goal. Low-scoring affair that nets the critical points in the standings – Trinity, 3-1

Here we go. The sprint to the finish line begins this weekend and whether it’s a holiday tournament, non-conference game or key league contest, each team is playing like the win means everything – probably because it does – “Drop the Puck!”