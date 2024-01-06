Men’s HCA monthly award winners for December include Maine’s Josh Nadeau, AIC’s Lindberg, Wisconsin’s McClellan

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its men’s monthly award winners for December.

Maine junior forward Josh Nadeau is the player of the month, while American International freshman forward Alfred Lindberg is the rookie of the month and Wisconsin senior Kyle McClellan the goaltender of the month.

Nadeau averaged two points per game with his 6-6-12 line in six games played for the red-hot Black Bears (6-0-0 in December). Among the month’s highlights: a hat trick in a 5-2 win over UNH to start the month and a pair of goals in a 3-2 win over Bentley.

Lindberg led all freshmen with 13 points in December. He went 6-7-13, good for 1.86 points per game. He had at least one point in each game and finished with six points in road wins at Canisius and UMass Lowell.

McClellan recorded three shutouts in five games in the month of December. Included in that trio were back-to-back 3-0 shutouts in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee. Overall, he stopped 130 of 134 shots in a 5-0-0 month. His GAA was 0.80 and his save percentage was .970.