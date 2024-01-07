Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 5-7

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 2 fared in games over the weekend of Jan. 5-7.

No. 1 Boston College (13-3-1)

Did not play.

No. 2 Boston University (12-4-1)

01/05/2024 – Simon Fraser* 1 at No. 2 Boston University 1 (OT)

No. 3 Quinnipiac (13-4-2)

01/06/2024 – No. 3 Quinnipiac 3 at Northeastern 3 (OT)

No. 4 North Dakota (14-5-1)

01/05/2024 – RV Alaska 4 at No. 4 North Dakota 6

01/06/2024 – RV Alaska 2 at No. 4 North Dakota 6

No. 5 Wisconsin (18-4-0)

01/05/2024 – No. 5 Wisconsin 2 at RV Notre Dame 1

01/06/2024 – No. 5 Wisconsin 7 at RV Notre Dame 4

No. 6 Denver (14-5-1)

01/05/2024 – Niagara 2 at No. 6 Denver 5

01/06/2024 – Niagara 1 at No. 6 Denver 6

No. 7 Maine (13-3-2)

01/05/2024 – Colgate 1 at No. 7 Maine 3

01/06/2024 – Colgate 4 at No. 7 Maine 4 (OT)

No. 8 Michigan State (13-4-3)

01/05/2024 – U.S. NTDP Under-18 Team* 2 at No. 8 Michigan State 5

No. 9 Providence (10-5-2)

Did not play.

No. 10 Minnesota (9-6-4)

01/01/2024 – U.S. NTDP Under-18 Team* 2 at No. 10 Minnesota 3

01/07/2024 – No. 20 Colorado College 6 at No. 10 Minnesota 4

No. 11 Western Michigan (13-4-1)

01/05/2024 – No. 11 Western Michigan 3 at Lindenwood 2

01/06/2024 – No. 11 Western Michigan 6 at Lindenwood 1

No. 12 Arizona State (16-3-5)

01/05/2024 – Harvard 2 at No. 12 Arizona State 5 (Desert Hockey Classic)

01/06/2024 – RV Omaha 1 at No. 12 Arizona State 2 (OT, Desert Hockey Classic)

No. 13 Massachusetts (11-5-3)

01/05/2024 – Connecticut 3 at No. 13 Massachusetts 3 (OT)

No. 14 St. Cloud State (11-5-2)

Did not play.

No. 15 Michigan (8-7-3)

01/06/2024 – No. 15 Michigan 5 at U.S. NTDP Under-18 Team* 1

No. 16 Cornell (6-4-3)

Did not play.

No. 17 New Hampshire (11-5-1)

01/05/2024 – Princeton 2 at No. 17 New Hampshire 5

01/06/2024 – Princeton 1 at No. 17 New Hampshire 3

No. 18 RIT (13-6-1)

01/05/2024 – RV Clarkson 0 at No. 18 RIT 4

01/06/2024 – St. Lawrence 1 at No. 18 RIT 1 (OT)

No. 19 Penn State (10-7-3)

01/06/2024 – Army West Point 6 at No. 19 Penn State 7

No. 20 Colorado College (10-6-1)

01/07/2024 – No. 20 Colorado College 6 at No. 10 Minnesota 4

RV = Received votes

* = Not eligible for poll