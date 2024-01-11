D-III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – January 11, 2024

The schedule now shifts to mostly conference play for the balance of the second half, so every game means a little bit more moving forward in January and the second half. I finally found a sweet spot with my picks last week going an impressive 11-1-0 (.917) and that now brings the season overall record to 76-37-7 (.663) which is trending upward. The races are bound to get increasingly interesting as the schedule unfolds and no teams should be taking any opponent lightly at this point of the season. Here are my picks in some key games this weekend in the East:

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Fitchburg State v. Massachusetts-Dartmouth

The Falcons picked up a pair of key MASCAC wins last weekend and want to keep the positive MASCAC momentum against a long-time rival in the Corsairs. It is always tough playing in the Massachusetts-Dartmouth barn so expect a one-goal game and maybe some overtime magic – FSU, 3-2

Post v. St. Michael’s

The Eagles did not play this past weekend as scheduled so thinking the added rest might be helpful as they head out on the road to face a Purple Knight team seeking to reverse their recent results. Another one-goal game with the visitors sneaking past for a nice road win – Post, 4-3

Friday, January 12, 2024

Curry v. Endicott

The matchup features two of the teams expected to contend for the CCC title and in this one, home ice does matter a lot. The Gulls will need to score first and find some early success that helps earn a hard-fought win with an empty-net goal providing the final cushion – Endicott, 3-1

(2) Elmira v. (13) Norwich

The Cadets want to keep the Soaring Eagles and their travel partner Hobart in range in the NEHC standings and A Friday night win at Kreitzberg will help get the Northfield fan base revved up for a big weekend. Special teams make the difference along with Clark Kerner being clutch for the Cadets – Norwich, 3-2

Tufts v. Amherst

The Jumbos are on a seven-game heater and come off a win against Fitchburg State after securing the championship at the Boston Landing Invitational. Back to league play where the Mammoths look to reset with a win in a game that features a lot of goals – Amherst, 5-4

Middlebury v. (3) Plattsburgh

The Panthers v. the Cardinals is always a great game regardless of the records and this one stays close for a while before the home team cashes in on some third period offense for a comfortable win – Plattsburgh, 4-1

Southern New Hampshire v. Assumption

The Penmen are coming off a one goal loss to Wentworth while Assumption did not play this past weekend. The Greyhounds best start fast and avoid penalties against a team that makes a habit of scoring special team goals, man-up or down. Home team ekes it out – Assumption, 4-3

Wilkes v. Arcadia

The Colonels have played well and now look to advance toward the top of the UCHC standings, so wins are important over every opponent. Too much offensive skill from the visitors in a win that is tighter than the score indicates – Wilkes, 5-2

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Massachusetts-Boston v. (14) Skidmore

The Thoroughbreds lost three in a row, all to nationally ranked squads before rebounding with a big win over a tough Cortland squad on Tuesday. They keep the momentum going with a nice conference win over the Beacons on home ice – Skidmore, 4-1

(10) Trinity v. Bowdoin

Maybe the two hottest teams in NESCAC face-off in what will feel like a playoff game. Great goaltending on both sides keeps things close but this is my upset pick of the weekend. Polar Bears win it in overtime – Bowdoin, 3-2

Rivier v. Nichols

The Raiders can score goals and will push the Bison from the opening puck drop. The Bison will battle for the full 60 minutes but fall just a bit short with an empty-net goal creating the final margin – Rivier, 5-3

Anna Maria v. Western New England

The AmCats travel to face the Golden Bears in what should be a fast-paced and physical affair. Expecting the special teams to factor into this game quite a bit with the visitors winning that statistic and the game – AMC, 4-2

As usual there is a lot of great action across the region and some teams just coming out of their semester break hibernation so it will be interesting to see if the extra rest was a positive or created some rust – “Drop the Puck!”