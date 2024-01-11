Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 8 has U18 World Championships updates and talks ECAC results

Episode 8: Nicole checks in from Switzerland, Cornell makes a move in ECAC

Nicole Haase (@NicoleHaase) joins the PodKaz from Switzerland, where she is covering the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship. Nicole and Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) talk about group play in the tournament and look at some of last week’s results in ECAC Hockey, including two wins by Cornell and Clarkson handing Colgate its first conference loss. Plus, a look ahead at No. 2 Minnesota hosting No. 1 Ohio State.

Make sure you like and subscribe to The PodKaz on your favorite streaming network to get access to new episodes as soon as they post.

Find The PodKaz on: