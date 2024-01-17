Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation announces 18 nominees for 2024 award as college hockey’s finest citizen

The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation has announced 18 nominees for the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award.

The award, which is celebrating its 29th season, is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.

The following are this year’s nominees:

Sam Anzai, Gr. F, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Bischel, Gr. G, Notre Dame

Kenzie Hauswirth, Gr. F, Ohio State

Ryan Herpy, * Gr. D, Albertus Magnus

Hank Kempf, Jr. D, Cornell

Jayden Lee, Gr. D, Quinnipiac

Kyle Looft, Gr. D, Bemidji State

Dylan Lugris, Jr. F, Penn State

Joe Molenaar, Sr. F, St. Cloud State

Kate Monihan, Sr. D, Princeton

Jack Quinn, Sr. F, Long Island

Danielle Serdachny, Gr. F, Colgate

Hannah Squires, So. D, Stonehill

Nick Strom, Jr. D, Rensselaer

Nolan Sullivan, Gr. F, Omaha

Raice Szott, * Sr. D, Merrimack

Sarah Thompson, * Sr. F, Syracuse

Arnaud Vachon, Gr. F, Augustana

* Repeat nominee

Finalists for the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February. The 2024 recipient will be announced on April 12 during the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in St. Paul, Minn.

Minnesota Duluth’s Gabbie Hughes was honored as the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award recipient last year in Tampa, Fla.