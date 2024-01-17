Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation announces 18 nominees for 2024 award as college hockey’s finest citizen

The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation has announced 18 nominees for the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award.
The award, which is celebrating its 29th season, is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.
The following are this year’s nominees:
Sam Anzai, Gr. F, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Bischel, Gr. G, Notre Dame
Kenzie Hauswirth, Gr. F, Ohio State
Ryan Herpy, * Gr. D, Albertus Magnus
Hank Kempf, Jr. D, Cornell
Jayden Lee, Gr. D, Quinnipiac
Kyle Looft, Gr. D, Bemidji State
Dylan Lugris, Jr. F, Penn State
Joe Molenaar, Sr. F, St. Cloud State
Kate Monihan, Sr. D, Princeton
Jack Quinn, Sr. F, Long Island
Danielle Serdachny, Gr. F, Colgate
Hannah Squires, So. D, Stonehill
Nick Strom, Jr. D, Rensselaer
Nolan Sullivan, Gr. F, Omaha
Raice Szott, * Sr. D, Merrimack
Sarah Thompson, * Sr. F, Syracuse
Arnaud Vachon, Gr. F, Augustana
* Repeat nominee
Finalists for the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February. The 2024 recipient will be announced on April 12 during the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in St. Paul, Minn.
Minnesota Duluth’s Gabbie Hughes was honored as the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award recipient last year in Tampa, Fla.