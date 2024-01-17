D-II/III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – January 17, 2024

The trend lately has been bonus hockey, upsets and games that generally have the look and feel of playoff games as teams battle for conference points and position in the standings. Still some fun non-conference action mid-week going on but for most the action is focused on conference play and building momentum over the remainder of the regular season. I need to build some consistency as well with my picks as I followed up a stellar week with a so-so 7-4-1 (.625) record that now brings the season record to 83-41-8 (.659) which is on the yo-yo spectrum. There are some great battles on tap to enjoy this week. Here is my “bakers dozen” of picks across the region this week:

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Canton v. Wilkes

The Colonels got their game back on track last weekend but should not take a non-conference game against the Kangaroos lightly. A big second period breaks the game open for a nice win on home ice– Wilkes, 4-2

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Massachusetts-Dartmouth v. Salem State

The Corsairs have been on a nice roll in elevating to second place in the conference and want to continue the winning trend against a pesky Vikings squad. Special teams are the difference as the winning trend for the visitors continues – UMD, 5-2

Plymouth State v. Framingham State

The Panthers are a team on a mission so they will not lose focus against a Rams squad that can play the upset card especially on home ice. Too tough to stop Redick Tait and Stuckless among the many talents in green and white – PSU, 6-3

Friday, January 19, 2024

(15) Salve Regina v. (9) University of New England

This is the first of the two-game series between key contenders in the CCC. Despite the offensive abilities on both sides, the battle between Cayden Bailey and Billy Girard IV may decide this game that looks and feels like a conference playoff game – Salve Regina, 3-1

Babson v. (1) Hobart

The Beavers face a Statesmen squad that thrives on home ice. This one is low scoring with the home team eking it out in front of the “Cooler Crazies.” It takes more than one goal to beat the team in orange and white – Hobart, 3-1

Tufts v. (10) Trinity

The Jumbos want to send a message that they are contenders in the NESCAC this year and there is no better way than to take down the unbeaten Bantams on home ice. I think this game is a tie but if it is decided in OT then it is the home team that takes the win – Trinity, 4-3

Rivier v. Anna Maria

The Raiders and AmCats will play a fast and fun game and probably with the highest goal total for the weekend. Both teams take advantage of special teams, but it is the home team that gets the last power play goal to win it – AMC, 5-4

St. Michael’s v. Franklin Pierce

The Purple Knights got back to winning in dramatic fashion with a pair of OT wins over Post last weekend. If it worked twice why not three times. Brennan McFarland for the OT trifecta in a hard-fought win for the visitors – St. Michael’s, 3-2

(2) Geneseo v. Brockport

The Knights have sort of flown under the radar this season despite their lofty ranking and get back to business in the SUNYAC with a comfortable win over Brockport to stay atop the conference standings – Geneseo, 5-2

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Castleton v. (13) Skidmore

The battle of the travel partners favors the Thoroughbreds and their playing on the big sheet at home. Tate Brandon is tough to beat as the Spartans learn in a loss that sees a late surge by the home team – Skidmore, 4-1

Alvernia v. Arcadia

The Golden Wolves want to stay near the top of the standings in the UCHC and a nice road win would go a long way in helping them do that. Logan vande Meerakker sets the town for Alvernia and probably scores the decisive goal in a close contest – Alvernia, 3-2

Neumann v. Albertus Magnus

The Falcons can score goals and will pressure the Black Knights in all three zones. A couple of special teams’ goals are decisive here and do not be surprised if they are of the shorthanded variety – Albertus Magnus, 5-3

Nazareth v. King’s

The Monarchs showed they can pull the upset as the visiting team and now return home looking to keep their solid game going against the Golden Flyers. One-goal game is decided with some bonus hockey – King’s, 4-3

Who knows what surprises will happen this week, but rest assured there will be a few for sure! – “Drop the Puck!”