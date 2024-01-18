NCAA approves addition of 13th team to Division III men’s hockey tournament, starting with 2024 event

The 2024 NCAA Convention ended last Saturday, capping a busy week of progress and celebration.

The Division III Management Council and Presidents Council approved expanding the men’s hockey championship bracket from 12 to 13 teams, starting with the upcoming 2024 tournament.

In addition, the councils approved a two-year pause in an extra assessment on top of annual NCAA dues for Division III members. The pause will reduce the annual Division III dues from $2,000 to $900 for institutions and from $900 to $450 for conference offices for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.