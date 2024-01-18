This Week in Big Ten Hockey: ‘Exciting week’ to culminate with ‘such a great rivalry’ as Michigan, Michigan State play home-and-home series

A year can make a big difference in college hockey.

Some things change. Some things change a lot more.

In the Big Ten, the perception that things have changed dramatically is both accurate and deceiving.

A year ago this week – more or less – Minnesota was in the process of running away with the conference. The Golden Gophers were in first place with 34 points, 10 ahead of the three teams in second place: Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State. Michigan was in sixth place with five wins and 15 points.

A year later, the Wolverines are again 19 points out of first place with seven weeks remaining in the regular season, but fifth-place Michigan is chasing first-place Michigan State.

And the Spartans and Wolverines play a home-and-home series this weekend.

“These guys are ready to go,” said Michigan coach Brandon Naurato, talking with Michigan radio play-by-play announcer Al Randall during this week’s “Inside Michigan Hockey Radio Show.”

“It’s an exciting week. It’s good to get into the Big Ten in general. We’ve got some ground to make up.”

In addition to chasing Michigan State, the Wolverines are also well behind Wisconsin, as are most B1G teams. The Badgers are a point behind the Spartans.

Naurato said that it’s good to have Michigan State and Wisconsin so prominent in conference play.

“These teams have turned their programs around and it just makes the Big Ten deeper and I think it’s good for everybody,” Naurato said.

The Wolverines and Spartans are meeting after sweeps fed by huge offensive output. The Spartans beat the Nittany Lions 5-0 and 7-3, and Michigan erupted against Stonehill, winning 12-4 and 7-1.

Naurato noted that the Spartans and Wolverines play a similar style of hockey.

“They’re really good off the rush, they transition quick, they’re really good on the forecheck,” said Naurato.

Heading into the weekend, the Wolverines have the No. 2 overall offense in the nation scoring 4.55 goals per game. The Spartans are fourth (4.32). Each team is exciting on the power play as well. Michigan leads the nation (.358) and Michigan State is fourth (.281).

Overall, the Wolverines and Spartans have similar defensive numbers as well, but those stats provide little to brag about. Michigan State’s 28th-best defense has allowed 2.86 goals per game on average, while Michigan is tied for 29th with Colorado College and Northeastern (2.90).

One key difference between the teams may be how each team plays in front of its starting goaltender. Michigan State’s Trey Augustine’s overall goals-against average (2.81) and save percentage (.919) are similar to those of Michigan starter Jake Barczewski (2.80 GAA, .908 SV%). Augustine’s win percentage, though, is third-best nationally (.778) while Barczewski’s (.559) is 28th.

Augustine had both wins against Penn State and made 31 saves in the shutout, his first game with the Spartans since winning a gold medal in the IIHF World Juniors with Team USA.

Naurato said the key to beating Augustine was getting pucks to the net and create traffic.

“If we do what we do in front of the net, we should be in a good spot,” said Naurato.

Augustine had originally committed to Michigan but changed his mind in Sept. 2022, just before the start of Adam Nightingale’s first season behind the Michigan State bench.

“We’re fortunate,” said Nightingale. “Trey could have went anywhere he wanted. The fact that he picked us and the timing of when he picked our team, we hadn’t played a game yet. I’ve got a ton of respect for him, especially in the goaltending position, for believing in what was going to go on here.”

Nightingale has known Augustine for years, predating the goalie’s relationship with the U.S. National Team Development Team, when Augustine was a 15-year-old who would practice with the program. He’s always been poised and calm, said Nightingale.

“I just think he fits in so great with what Michigan State’s about,” said Nightingale. “He’s a humble guy, he’s a hard-working guy, he’s a team guy. He doesn’t want extra attention. That poise – that has a huge impact on our team.”

These will be the first meetings this season between Michigan and Michigan State this season. Last year, the Wolverines went 3-1-0 against the Spartans, all three games decided by a goal except for Michigan’s 4-2 win in Munn Ice Arena Feb. 10, which was a one-goal game with an empty-netter.

“I think it’ll be tight games,” said Nightingale. “If you look at the games last year, all four of them were really tight games, good hockey games. Obviously, they’ve got a ton of talent on their team and they’re very dangerous on the power play.”

This rivalry goes back to 1922, when Michigan State lost its first-ever hockey game to the Wolverines. According to Michigan State’s record keeping – which differs slightly from Michigan’s – the teams have met 342 times, with Michigan owning a 179-139-24 record against the Spartans.

The Wolverines hold a 16-4-0 record over the Spartans in their last 20 meetings, dating back to Feb. 8, 2019.

“For it to be a rivalry, we’ve got to do our part,” said Nightingale. “I understand that, but that’s in the past, too. We don’t spend any time focusing on the past or the future. It’s on the now.”

Nightingale said that Michigan State’s road wins over Penn State were good for the team’s overall confidence, but that there are “still areas to improve and grow as a group.” Turning their attention inward rather than fixating on an opponent – even a rival as significant as Michigan – is something that Nightingale and his staff preach weekly.

“It’s such a great rivalry, one I feel fortunate to be a part of and I know our guys do, too,” said Nightingale. “We respect our opponent and we respect everyone we play, but we’re going to keep the focus on ourselves and make sure we’re playing our best this weekend.”