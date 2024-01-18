Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 9 has Ohio State’s statement and a World Championship recap

Episode 9: Under-18 gold for Team USA, a massive road sweep for Ohio State Episode 9: Under-18 gold for Team USA, a massive road sweep for Ohio State

Nicole Haase (@NicoleHaase) checks in from Switzerland, where the United States won the Under-18 Women’s World Championship gold medal. Nicole and Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) also discuss a major statement by No. 1 Ohio State at Minnesota and look ahead to some of this week’s games.

