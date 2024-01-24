D-II/III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – January 24, 2024

The slate of games this week is crazy good when you consider not only the ranking implications but maybe more importantly the league and seeding outcomes relative to tiebreakers, and the all-important head-to-head competition. As February approaches the stakes are certainly higher and like the games, I need to build momentum with my picks as the results last week were a solid 9-3-1 (.731) record that now brings the season record to 92-44-9 (.666) which is good but not great. Teams are aspiring for great and there is no better time to “puck-out!” Here are my super-sized picks in the East this week:

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Assumption v. Post

The dreaded Tuesday make-up game has all the trappings of, dare I say, a TRAP GAME ALERT. Post will have to control Paragallo, Surrette and Decker if they want to pull off the surprise win against the NE-10’s top team. Hard to do for anyone and even after a slow start , the Greyhounds find their game – Assumption, 4-2

Cortland v. Morrisville

The Red Dragons had a good weekend in western New York and look to continue that momentum in another road contest on Wednesday. Top three of SUNYAC are in sight so a win against the Mustangs is crucial in staying close for later matchups. Visitors start fast and finish strong for the “W”– Cortland, 4-2

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Westfield State v. Massachusetts-Dartmouth

The Corsairs have been on a nice roll in elevating to second place in the conference and want to continue the winning trend against a pesky Vikings squad. Special teams are the difference as the winning trend for the visitors continues – UMD, 5-3

Framingham State v. Fitchburg State

Ok, this is not the announcers’ jinx for a missed field goal, a no-hitter broken up or shutout being ruined. The Falcons are home and will be focused on giving their legendary coach Dean Fuller his 600th win in style. Power play goals aplenty to make sure this prognostication happens – Fitchburg State, 6-3

Friday, January 26, 2024

Curry v. (8) University of New England

The Colonels sit in fourth place right behind the Nor’easters who would like nothing better than to create a little more space and move towards the top. Home ice and crowd make a difference in a low scoring affair in Maine – UNE, 3-1

(1) Hobart v. (3) Elmira

The home-and-home series between two of the nation’s elite teams should be epic. Between the two teams the records never matter in this rivalry, but the goaltending surely will as the duel between Beaver/Goyer vs. Curtin is going to be fun to watch knowing the scoring is going to be very difficult.– Hobart, 2-1

(10) Trinity v. Hamilton

The Bantams want to rebound from their loss to Conn College and the Continentals want to continue the magic from their win over Geneseo. Both teams do so with an exciting regulation tie, but the Bantams get the win in overtime to pad their lead in NESCAC – Trinity, 4-3

Massachusetts-Boston v. Babson

The Beacons and goaltender Sam Best are coming off a huge upset win over Norwich but now face their former travel partner in a game that sees a lot more scoring. Beavers need to rebound after a tough NY trip and take advantage of home ice against a very familiar opponent – Babson, 4-3

Anna Maria v. Oswego

The other TRAP GAME ALERT on the schedule as this game means a lot to the AmCats and not so much to the Lakers who are looking to get on a run in SUNYAC action. The home team takes advantage of several power play opportunities and that is the difference on the scoreboard – Oswego, 5-3

(7) Plattsburgh v. (4) Geneseo

The Knights have several big SUNYAC games on home ice down the stretch and this is one circled on the calendar looking avenge an earlier loss to the Cardinals on the road. Playoff style hockey dominates here and while it may not be pretty a win is a win – Geneseo, 3-2

Saturday, January 27, 2024

(5) Utica v. Nazareth

The Pioneers have dominated the UCHC schedule and will not get caught looking past the road trip to face Nazareth. Too much depth in the orange and blue that can score in bunches. Don’t need a bunch here as four is more than enough – Utica, 4-1

Arcadia v. Stevenson

The Knights have found some scoring in their game recently, but few teams have been able to do that against Ty Outen and the Mustangs. Home ice is a big deal here as much as an early lead from a host of top-notch scorers – Stevenson, 4-2

Colby v. Bowdoin

The first installment of this great rivalry left everyone wanting more in an overtime tie. Despite dominating the stat sheet, the Polar Bears could not find the game-winner against the Mules. Not so this time as home-ice and chance to stay near the top of the league standings are more than enough motivation for a win – Bowdoin, 4-2

Southern New Hampshire v. St. Michael’s

The Penmen picked up a nice sweep of games in conference play last weekend and look to extend that streak against an inconsistent Purple Knights squad. Lots of goals to be had in this game and the two-game series. Taking the over and a regulation win – SNHU, 6-5

Albertus Magnus v. Rivier

The battle of independent teams should be a very entertaining contest with the Falcons and the Raiders possessing the ability to score quickly and in abundance. This game just might need some bonus hockey to decide a winner and the road team has been pretty good playing in overtime this season – AMC, 4-3

Who knows what surprises will happen this week, but rest assured there will be more than a few for sure! – “Drop the Puck!”