College Hockey Inc. names former Bemidji State captain Lundquist first-ever director of women’s hockey

College Hockey Inc. has announced the hiring of Sadie Lundquist as the organization’s first-ever director of women’s hockey.

Lundquist, who officially begins her duties Jan. 22, will lead College Hockey Inc.’s efforts to raise the profile and expand the exposure of women’s college hockey.

“We were very fortunate to have many highly qualified and impressive people express interest in being the first director of women’s hockey with College Hockey Inc.,” said College Hockey Inc. executive director Mike Snee in a statement. “Amongst this intriguing group, Sadie was the most intriguing. Sadie’s on-ice experience as an NCAA and professional player, along with her off-ice marketing and leadership expertise, made her such a compelling candidate. Combine that with Sadie’s infectious enthusiasm for women’s hockey, and we knew she was the ideal person to take on this important role.”

Funding for this new position was made by possible an increased grant from the NHL, enabling College Hockey Inc. to add another full-time staff member dedicated to women’s hockey.

“Supporting the further development of women’s college hockey by partnering with College Hockey Inc. is important for the sustained growth and vitality of our sport,” said NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly. “It will not only inspire and empower aspiring athletes, it will also contribute significantly to the overall interest and participation in the game. That’s why we view our partnership with College Hockey Inc. as a strategic investment, and one that helps elevate the entire hockey community.”

Lundquist brings to College Hockey Inc. substantial hockey experience, having played collegiately at Bemidji State (2009-13) and professionally with the NWHL’s Minnesota Whitecaps (2017-19). She also spent seven years in the Minnesota Wild front office. Lundquist most recently served as senior manager of client strategy and services for Bold Orange, a Minneapolis-based customer experience agency.

“I’m beyond excited to join the team at College Hockey Inc.,” said Lundquist. “I owe so much of who I am to the game of hockey, and I could not be more grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to carry that passion into my professional career. The creation of this role is a testament to the growth of women’s hockey, and I’m honored to be part of the continued momentum.”

A native of Cloquet, Minn., Lundquist competed in three Minnesota state high school hockey tournaments with Cloquet High School. At Bemidji State, she amassed 83 career points in 144 games. She led the Beavers in scoring as a junior in 2011-12 and served as team captain the following season. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and sport management while minoring in management and leadership.

She participated in the 2018 NWHL All-Star Game and helped lead the Whitecaps to an Isobel Cup championship in 2019.

Following her graduation from BSU, Lundquist joined the Minnesota Wild as a fan relations account executive. Her responsibilities included managing over 600 corporate and season-ticket member accounts, along with planning and executing Wild events, annual marketing efforts, and the organization’s youth hockey nights, camps, girls hockey weekends, and other hockey events.

She later joined Bold Orange as a senior manager on the client strategy and services team. Lundquist drove client partnership – identifying clients’ marketing objectives, programs, and channels to develop annual marketing plans inclusive of strategy, creative, media, and analytics.