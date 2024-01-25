This Week in Atlantic Hockey: Canisius’ Giampa scoring at point-per-game clip as freshman wants to ‘focus on getting better day after day’

There’s typically an adjustment period for rookies in college hockey.

Despite being a top contributor on their junior team, newbies often struggle with the speed of the college game and going up against older, more experienced players.

But Canisius freshman Matteo Giampa picked up where he left off in juniors.

The Virgil, Ont., native scored in his first collegiate game and hasn’t looked back. He has 15 goals so far this season, tied for ninth in Division I and second among rookies, behind Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini.

Giampa also has 10 assists. In all, he’s scored almost three times more goals than his next closest teammate and had a hand in 25 of Canisius’ 70 goals so far.

Drafted by the London Knights of the OHL, Giampa instead decided on college hockey and spent a COVID-shorted year in prep school before signing with the AJHL’s Bonnyville Pontiacs, where he put up impressive numbers: 114 points in 70 games.

Twenty-five points in 24 games at the Division I level for a rookie is out of the ordinary, but Canisius coach Trevor Large says he’s not completely surprised.

“Two reasons for that,” he said. “One is that he has an elite shot; he’s a goal scorer.”

“The other, when Matteo started skating with us in the preseason, one of our fifth-year players, who has played with and against a lot of elite players, came to me and said, ‘Coach, I think Matteo’s the best player on our team. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen. There’s something special about him.'”

After three seasons in prep school and far-flung Alberta, Giampa is playing much closer to home at Canisius. His family is about a 45-minute drive away, close enough to see his games, and in the case of his father, an occasional practice.

“(Being able to play in front of my family) wasn’t the main factor, but a big plus,” said Giampa. “It’s a huge positive after being away since I was 16 or 17. That’s special.”

“The main factor was Max Mobley, our assistant coach, reaching out three or four years ago and tracking my progress. I felt really comfortable during that process and with all the coaches here. It was an easy decision to commit.”

“We’ve been aware of him for a while,” said Large. “He’s in the category of ‘local players’ and we want that connection with our community.”

The freshman had a confidence boost over the summer when he was invited to the Florida Panthers development camp.

“Honestly, that was my first camp, and I didn’t know what to expect,” Giampa said. “I didn’t know anyone going in, so it was about new relationships, new connections. The biggest thing was just playing with those guys, obviously very good players, and realizing that I’m not far away from what my goals are. I just need to focus on getting better day after day.”

At Canisius, Giampa says he relishes the role of being a go-to player.

“My goal was to come in and right away make a difference,” he said. “Not to come in and feel my way and hide in the weeds. I wanted to be a really key player and a reason why my team wins.”

Mission accomplished on that. But Giampa’s quick start has meant that he’s become the focal point of opposing defenses.

“In the last month, I’ve noticed it a bit more, feeling more roughed up after games,” he said. “But it’s nothing I haven’t dealt with before. And guys like (senior forward) Griffin Loughran have been great, teaching me how to fight through setbacks.”

A setback for the Golden Griffins happened last weekend when they were swept by arch-rival Niagara.

“That was rough,” he said. “We had a day off after and that was a really good mental refresh. But we’ll learn from that and move on.

“We know if we play our game, we’ll be hard to beat.”