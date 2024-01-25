Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 10 with national scoring leader Colgate’s Kalty Kaltounková

Northeastern won its 19th Beanpot with a 2-1 overtime win over Boston University on Tuesday in front of 10,633 at TD Garden. Nicole Haase (@NicoleHaase) and Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) talk about the championship game and welcome the nation’s leading scorer, Colgate’s Kalty Kaltounková, to the show to talk about her time with the Raiders, her journey to college hockey and more.

