Lacher, who won 1994 national championship with Lake Superior State, set NCAA hockey shutout streak record, passes away at 53

Lake Superior State has announced the passing of former NCAA national champion goaltender Blaine Lacher, who died earlier this week in Medicine Hat, Alb., at the age of 53.

Cause of death was not immediately released.

Lacher was a member of LSSU’s 1994 national championship team, named to the 1994 NCAA all-tournament team.

During the 1993-94 season, Lacher set the NCAA shutout streak record at 375 minutes and one second, a record that still stands to this day.

In 73 games with the Lakers from 1991 to 1994, Lacher amassed 49 wins, 1,535 saves and a career goals-against average (GAA) of 2.45. In the 1993-94 season, he recorded six shutouts and boasted a GAA of 1.98 that stood as the program record until it was broken by Mareks Mittens in 2021.

After his time at LSSU, Lacher went on to play in the NHL with the Boston Bruins where he posted a 19-11-2 record with a 2.41 GAA, .902 save percentage and four shutouts during the 1994-95 regular season as a rookie.