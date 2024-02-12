Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap February 12, 2024

(1) Ohio State at Minnesota State

In the first game, the Buckeyes came out strong, scoring three times in the first on goals from Jocelyn Amos, Jenna Buglioni and Cayla Barnes. The Mavericks pushed back in the second and third, outshooting OSU 8-5 in the final frame, but could not get a puck past Raygan Kirk and Ohio State took the 3-0 win. Hannah Bilka tallied her 100th career assist in the game. On Saturday, Whitney Tuttle’s goal late in the first had Minnesota State up 1-0 at the intermission. The Buckeyes came out flying in the second and scored three, plus three more in the third to tally six unanswered. Kiara Zanon, Buglion, Joy Dunne, Lauren Bernard, Hadley Hartmetz and Stephanie Markowski each lit the lamp for Ohio State. Claire Vekich added a late goal for MSU, but Ohio State took the 6-2 win and weekend split. Barnes tallied her 100th career point and the win was OSU’s 23rd in the WCHA, tying a program record for conference wins with four games left in the regular season.

(2) Wisconsin at Bemidji State

The Badgers came out firing on Friday, lighting the lamp six times in the opening frame en route to a 10-0 win. Laila Edwards and Kirsten Simms each netted a hat trick and Casey O’Brien tallied her 100th career assist in the win. In the second game, Casey O’Brien scored twice and Kelly Gorbatenko, Marianne Picard, Kirsten Simms, Cassie Hall and Maddi Wheeler each lit the lamp once to lead Wisconsin to a 7-0 win and weekend sweep.

(3) Clarkson at (12) Princeton



These two were evenly matched on Friday, with the game-winning overtime goal served as the difference in shots between the teams as well. After more than 60 scoreless minutes, Nicole Gosling sniped a shot in while the Golden Knights were four-on-three to end the game and give Clarkson the 1-0 win.

(3) Clarkson at (9) Quinnipiac



It was the Nicole Gosling show for Clarkson this weekend. She repeated Friday night’s feat, winning the game in overtime for the Golden Knights. She also assisted on the first Clarkson goal of the night, meaning the OT game-winner was also her 100th career point. Haley Winn scored through traffic on the power play to give Clarkson the 1-0 lead in the second. Just two minutes later, Quinnipiac equalized right after a power play expired to tie the game 1-1. A back and forth third didn’t decide this one and it wasn’t until overtime nearly expired that Rachel McQuigge found Gosling, who ended the game and gave Clarkson the 2-1 win.

Union at (4) Colgate

The Raiders took a 2-0 lead into the second intermission thanks to goals from Elyssa Biederman and Danielle Serdachny. Riley Walsh cut the lead in half midway through the final frame, but Tessa Holk’s shorthander gave Colgate a 3-1 lead. Ashley Adams pulled the game within one for Union, but they ran out of time to finish out a comeback and the Raiders took the 3-2 win.

RPI at (4) Colgate

Colgate outshot RPI 56-8, but this game was scoreless for nearly 50 minutes as Amanda Rampando put together an absolutely massive showing in net for the Engineers. It was the Raiders’ senior night, but the game was won by rookie Emma Pais, who took the puck from the faceoff dot in and sniped a show glove-side high. She also added an empty-netter to secure the 2-0 win for Colgate.

(10) St. Cloud State vs (5) Minnesota

In the first game, SCSU out-shot Minnesota 24-20, but Abbey Murphy was the difference-maker and her lone goal in the second proved to be enough for the Gophers to take a 1-0 win. On Saturday, Murphy scored her 29th goal of the season to put Minnesota up 1-0 in the first. St. Cloud State responded in the second as Avery Farrell tied it 1-1. But the Gophers pulled away and put the game out of reach in the third. Ella Huber made it 2-1 13 seconds into the frame. Madison Kaiser’s goal with seven to go pushed the lead to 3-1. Then Huber and Ava Lindsay each found the empty-net to end any chance of a Huskies comeback and Minnesota took a 5-1 win and weekend sweep.

RPI at (6) Cornell



The Big Red killed six Engineer penalties and Lily Delianedis scored in overtime to give Cornell the 1-0 win.

Union at (6) Cornell



Maya Jones scored late in the first to put Union up 1-0. McKenna Van Gelder scored midway through the second to tie the game. In the third, with less than three minutes on the clock, Kaitlin Jockims skated around the defense to extend the Big Red lead to 3-0. Van Gelder put the game out of reach before Union could pull their goalie and Cornell took the win.

(7) St. Lawrence at (9) Quinnipiac

After an even, back and forth first period, St. Lawrence looked to be taking control in the second. Anna Segedi’s power play goal three minutes into the frame made it 1-0. Abby Hustler scored twice later in the frame, first with a perfectly placed five-hole shot and then burying a rebound from Mae Batherson’s shot. As much as the Saints controlled the second, Quinnipiac carried the third. Nina Steingauf started the scoring with a five-hole shot of her own before Jess Schryver took advantage of an odd-skater rush to make it 3-2. The Bobcats completed the comeback with under four to play as Sadie Peart deflected a shot in to tie the game 3-3. Both teams had chances that looked like they were going to end the game early in extra time, but a big save by Logan Angers stopped SLU and a shot off the post stopped Quinnipiac. In the end, Hustler completed her hat trick by anticipating a Bobcat pass. She stole the puck and took off alone, winning the game on a blocker-side shot that gave St. Lawrence the 4-3 win. The victory secured a first-round bye in the ECAC playoffs for SLU.

(7) St. Lawrence at (12) Princeton

The two teams took a period to feel each other out before Sarah Fillier’s shot from the faceoff dot put Princeton on the board midway through the second. Less than a minute later, the Saints capitalized on the power play as Abby Hustler continued her tear and deflected in Julia Gosling’s shot to tie the game 1-1. Later in the period, Kristina Bahl’s shot from the slot added a second power play tally for St. Lawrence, giving them a 2-1 lead. Kennedy Wilson poked in a rebound from a shot by Taylor Lum to give SLU some breathing room and the eventual 3-1 win.

(8) Minnesota Duluth at St. Thomas

On Friday, Reece Hunt single-handedly defeated the Tommies, as she scored all four Minnesota Duluth goals. Clara Van Wieren and Olivia Wallin each had three assists in the win. Rylee Bartz was the goal-scorer for St. Thomas in the loss. In the second game, the teams were tied after the first as UMD’s Katie Davis and St. Thomas’ Brieja Parent each lit the lamp. But the Bulldogs pulled away in the second on goals from Hunt, Nina Jobst-Smith and Jenna Lawry. Wallin closed out the scoring late in the game to secure the 5-1 win and weekend sweep.

(11) Connecticut at (13) Northeastern

UConn came back from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime, but the extra frame could not decide a winner and Northeastern earned an extra conference point with the shootout win. Taze Thompson put the Huskies up 1-0 early in the first by burying a rebound and Mia Langolais extended Northeastern’s lead early in the second to make it 2-0. Ashley Allard took a cross-ice pass midway through the game to cut the lead to 2-1. Ainsley Svetek’s shot from distance deflected through traffic and into the net to tie the game 2-2 and force overtime. Peyton Anderson won the shootout for Northeastern.

(11) Connecticut at Holy Cross

Junior goaltender Megan Warrener is now unbeaten in 13 straight appearances as UConn skated to a 5-1 win. Coryn Tamala had the Huskies up 1-0 after the first period. In the second, Megan Woodworth and Riley Grimley extended the lead to 3-0. Millie Sirium pulled one back for Holy Cross, but Ava Rinker’s power play goal before the end of the second seemed to put the game out of reach. Kathryn Stockdale added a goal in the third to give Connecticut the 5-1 win.

Maine at (13) Northeastern

Skylar Irving scored twice and Gwyn Philips posted a shutout to lead Northeastern to a 4-0 win. Katy Knoll opened the scoring on the power play and Megan Carter closed out the win with an empty-netter.

(14) Penn State at Robert Morris

A very even first period ended with a Penn State 1-0 lead thanks to Tessa Janecke on Friday. Alyssa Machado extended the lead to 2-0 with a shorthander early in the second. But Robert Morris struck back quickly, tying the game up with two goals in 34 seconds. Morgan Giannone scored on the power play with a no doubter from close range. Janelle Evans followed that up to make it 2-2. The tie lasted less than five minutes as Penn State pushed back, this time scoring their own pair of quick goals as Mya Vaslet and Brianna Brooks each lit the lamp 43 seconds apart to give the Nittany Lions the 4-2 lead heading into the third. From there, it was the Mya Nugent show, as she cut the lead with a snipe midway through the frame and then forced overtime with a snipe from the slot with an empty-net and under a minute to play. Neither team could breakthrough and the first game ended a 4-4 tie. On Saturday, Penn State outshot Robert Morris 69-28, but Emma Gorski was absolutely stunning in net, setting a new program single-game save record with 65 saves. The Nittany Lions were relentless and Brooks scored late in the first to give them a 1-0 lead. Kendall Butze’s power play goal in the second extended the lead to 2-0, but RMU quickly replied with a special teams goal of their own from Alaina Giampietro to make it 2-1. Brooks extended the lead back to two with another power play goal. Robert Morris fought back and Madison Primeau followed her own shot to make it a 3-2 game about a minute later. Freshman Janelle Evans continued her great rookie season with the Colonials by scoring the game-tying goal to force overtime and then coming back to score the game-winner in the extra frame. Allyson Hebert forced a turnover and fed Evans, who was off to the races and beat the goalie five-hole to give Robert Morris the 4-3 win, which cliched them a spot in the CHA playoffs in their first season back on the ice following the university’s attempt to shutter the program.

Vermont at (15) Boston College

Katie Pyne’s goal in the opening two minutes of the game had BC up 1-0. They carried the lead into the second, but a quick goal from Natálie Mlýnková had the game tied 1-1. The Eagles took the lead back on a goal credited to Julia Pellerin that was actually a Vermont own goal. Lily Humphrey’s goal with 21.3 seconds left in regulation sent the teams to overtime, where they could not come up with a winner. It was Boston College’s seventh tie of the season and once again Kara Goulding was the hero. She now has two shootout-winning goals, but no official goals in her collegiate career.