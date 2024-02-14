Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 13 – Patty Kaz contenders, the future of centralization and reaching the finish line

USCHO’s Nicole Haase (@NicoleHaase) and Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) look back at some key results for players who might be in the mix for the Patty Kazmaier Award and examine the impact of the absence of Colgate’s Kalty Kaltounková. This week’s episode also includes talk about the future of Olympic centralization in the PWHL era and how it might change things for college players. Plus there’s a look ahead to the final week of the regular season in three conferences with an eye to final conference standings.

Find The PodKaz on:

iHeart

Amazon

Apple