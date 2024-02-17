SATURDAY ROUNDUP: Ohio State sweeps No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 15 Colorado College sweeps No. 2 North Dakota, No. 19 New Hampshire sweeps No. 7 Maine, No. 3 Boston University beats No. 10 Providence, No. 12 Cornell captures Ivy League title in shootout, No. 8 Minnesota picks up split with Notre Dame in OT, Bowling Green’s win over St. Thomas complicates CCHA

Goals by Cam Thiesing and David Burnside put Ohio State up 2-0 over Wisconsin late in the first, and the Buckeyes never looked back in their 3-1 win, completing a sweep over visiting No. 4 Wisconsin.

David Silye scored on the power play in the second to draw the Badgers to within one, but Joe Dunlap responded for the Buckeyes less than three minutes later.

Kristoffer Eberly made 27 saves in the win, while Wisconsin’s Kyle McClellan stopped 26 shots.

The sweep was the first in Big Ten play this season for the Buckeyes, who have three total conference wins. The losses drop the Badgers from fourth to seventh in the PairWise Rankings.

No. 15 Colorado College 6, No. 2 North Dakota 2

After trailing 2-1 at the end of the first period, Colorado College tied the game 2-2 after two and then exploded for four third-period goals to beat visiting North Dakota 6-2. Kaidan Mbereko made 43 saves for the Tigers, who were outshot 45-32.

The win secures a weekend sweep in which the Tigers outscored the Fighting Hawks 13-3 following Friday’s 7-1 CC win.

Logan Will put the Tigers ahead for good in this one at 4:19 in the third, fed by Klavs Veinbergs and Nicklas Andrews.

Noah Laba led all Tigers with three points on an empty-net goal and two assists.

After Cameron Berg gave North Dakota a 2-1 lead on the power play at 19:51 in the first, neither team scored until Evan Werner tied it for Colorado College at 16:60 in the second.

No. 19 New Hampshire 5, No. 7 Maine 2

Colton Huard’s power-play goal early in the third period put New Hampshire ahead of Maine 3-1 and held up as the game winner as the Wildcats completed the sweep of the Black Bears in the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H.

The goal was the second on the night for the Wildcats’ power play. Trailing 1-0 in the second period, Harrison Blaisdell’s marker tied the score for New Hampshire midway through the second, and Morgan Winters gave the Wildcats a 2-1 lead after two.

Harrison Scott answered Huard’s goal at 9:09 in the third but Cy LeClerc scored for New Hampshire less than 30 seconds later to make it 4-2. Liam Devlin’s unassisted goal at 16:03 capped the scoring in the game.

Jakob Hellseten had 21 saves in the win. Victor Ostman stopped 31 for Maine as the Wildcats outshot the Black Bears 36-23.

No. 3 Boston University 5, No. 10 Providence 2

After trailing 1-0 on Jamie Engelbert’s early first-period goal for Providence, four different Terriers scored four consecutive goals en route to Boston University’s 5-2 win in Agganis Arena.

Nick Zabaneh tied the game for BU at 12:60 in the first, assisted by Jeremy Wilmer and Gavin McCarthy. Wilmer also assisted on Tom Willander’s late first-period goal that gave the Terriers a 2-1 lead after one.

It was Lane Hutson’s goal from Jack Hughes at 15:26 that eventually won the game for Boston University.

Shane Lachance scored twice in the third period for BU, at 2:51 to give the Terriers a 4-1 lead and again at 16:07, two minutes after Craig Needham drew Providence to within two.

Mathieu Caron had 32 saves for Boston University. For the Friars, Philip Svedebäck stopped 28.

Yale 1, No. 12 Cornell 1

Dalton Bancroft and Gabriel Seger scored for Cornell in the shootout following a tie with Yale, giving the Big Red the Ivy League title for the second consecutive season. It’s the first time that Cornell has won consecutive Ivy League championships since 2020, when it captured its third in a row.

The title is decided among the six Ivy League teams that play in the ECAC. It’s the 26th time that Cornell has earned the honors.

All the regulation scoring in this game was done within less than two minutes late in the first period. Yale’s Will Richter made it 1-0 at 16:09 and Cornell’s Tyler Catalano answered at 17:15.

Through three periods and overtime, Cornell outshot Yale 23-17. Jack Stark had 22 saves for Yale, Ian Shane 16 for the Big Red.

No. 8 Minnesota 3, Notre Dame 2 (OT)

After losing 6-1 at Notre Dame Friday, Minnesota gutted out a 3-2 overtime victory to earn a split on the weekend.

It was Jimmy Snuggerud’s 19th goal of the season at 1:18 in OT that won the game, following Justen Close’s save on Drew Bavaro at the other end just seconds before.

A B1G save on one end and then Jimmy Snuggerud finishes it off in OT for @GopherHockey! 😳 pic.twitter.com/7VotJwMq9M — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) February 18, 2024

The four regulation goals came within a 14-minute span in the second. Connor Kurth put Minnesota on the board at 1:44 with Justin Janicke tying it for Notre Dame at 6:27. The Fighting Irish took the lead on Jayden Davis’s goal at 13:22, but Jaxon Nelson tied for the Gophers at 13:40.

Close ended the night with 24 saves. Minnesota outshot Notre Dame 39-26. In net for the Irish, Ryan Bischel made 36 saves.

Bowling Green 3, St. Thomas 1

With a 3-1 road win over St. Thomas, Bowling Green takes five of six points from the Tommies and moves into a three-way tie for second place with St. Thomas and Minnesota State in the CCHA standings.

Brett Pfoh, Seth Fyten and Ben Doran each had goals for the Falcons. Doran had an assist for two points in the game. Bowling Green’s Jaden Grant also had two points.

In goal for the Falcons, Cole Moore made 30 saves as St. Thomas outshot Bowling Green 31-25. Jake Sibell had 22 saves for the Tommies.

Prior to the weekend, Minnesota State led the CCHA with 35 points, one ahead of the Tommies, four ahead of Bemidji State and five in front of the Falcons. With Bemidji State sweep of Ferris State, the Beavers are now in first place with 37 points. The result of the Bowling Green-St. Thomas series gives each team 35 points and that tie with Minnesota State.