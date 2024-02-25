Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Feb. 23-24

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 20 fared in games over the weekend of Feb. 23-24.

No. 1 Boston College (25-5-1)

02/23/2024 – Vermont 1 at No. 1 Boston College 7

02/24/2024 – Vermont 2 at No. 1 Boston College 4

No. 2 Boston University (22-8-2)

02/23/2024 – No. 2 Boston University 6 at Connecticut 1

02/24/2024 – Connecticut 0 at No. 2 Boston University 6

No. 3 Denver (21-8-3)

02/23/2024 – Miami 3 at No. 3 Denver 3 (OT)

02/24/2024 – Miami 1 at No. 3 Denver 8

No. 4 Michigan State (21-8-3)

02/23/2024 – Ohio State 6 at No. 4 Michigan State 2

02/24/2024 – Ohio State 2 at No. 4 Michigan State 5

No. 4 North Dakota (22-8-2)

02/23/2024 – Minnesota Duluth 0 at No. 4 North Dakota 6

02/24/2024 – Minnesota Duluth 2 at No. 4 North Dakota 4

No. 6 Wisconsin (24-8-2)

02/23/2024 – No. 6 Wisconsin 6 at Penn State 0

02/24/2024 – No. 6 Wisconsin 3 at Penn State 2 (OT)

No. 7 Quinnipiac (23-7-2)

02/23/2024 – No. 7 Quinnipiac 5 at Brown 2

No. 8 Minnesota (19-8-5)

Did not play.

No. 9 Maine (19-9-2)

02/23/2024 – RV Northeastern 1 at No. 9 Maine 5

02/24/2024 – RV Northeastern 4 at No. 9 Maine 0

No. 10 Colorado College (18-10-2)

02/23/2024 – No. 10 Colorado College 0 at No. 19 Omaha 3

02/24/2024 – No. 10 Colorado College 1 at No. 19 Omaha 1 (OT)

No. 11 Cornell (16-5-6)

02/23/2024 – No. 11 Cornell 3 at RV Clarkson 4 (OT)

02/24/2024 – No. 11 Cornell 2 at St. Lawrence 2 (OT)

No. 12 Providence (17-10-3)

02/24/2024 – No. 12 Providence 2 at UMass Lowell 1

No. 13 Western Michigan (18-11-1)

02/23/2024 – No. 13 Western Michigan 4 at No. 15 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

02/24/2024 – No. 13 Western Michigan 0 at No. 15 St. Cloud State 3

No. 14 Massachusetts (17-10-3)

02/23/2024 – No. 16 New Hampshire 2 at No. 14 Massachusetts 3

02/24/2024 – No. 14 Massachusetts 2 at No. 16 New Hampshire 3 (OT)

No. 15 St. Cloud State (15-10-5)

02/23/2024 – No. 13 Western Michigan 4 at No. 15 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

02/24/2024 – No. 13 Western Michigan 0 at No. 15 St. Cloud State 3

No. 16 New Hampshire (17-12-1)

02/23/2024 – No. 16 New Hampshire 2 at No. 14 Massachusetts 3

02/24/2024 – No. 14 Massachusetts 2 at No. 16 New Hampshire 3 (OT)

No. 17 Michigan (17-12-3)

02/23/2024 – RV Notre Dame 0 at No. 17 Michigan 4

02/24/2024 – RV Notre Dame 1 at No. 17 Michigan 2

No. 18 Arizona State (21-7-6)

02/23/2024 – No. 18 Arizona State 1 at Alaska 3

02/24/2024 – No. 18 Arizona State 4 at Alaska 3 (OT)

No. 19 Omaha (16-10-4)

02/23/2024 – No. 10 Colorado College 0 at No. 19 Omaha 3

02/24/2024 – No. 10 Colorado College 1 at No. 19 Omaha 1 (OT)

No. 20 RIT (22-10-2)

02/23/2024 – Canisius 2 at No. 20 RIT 9

02/24/2024 – No. 20 RIT 3 at Canisius 2

RV = Received votes