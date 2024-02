Nicole Haase (@NicoleHaase) and Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) recap the first weekend of the postseason in some of the conferences and the final weekend of the regular season in others, including an entertaining split between the nation’s top two teams. Ohio State captain Jenn Gardiner joins to talk about the Buckeyes’ season and her five years in Columbus. And we wrap up with a look ahead at this week’s games.

