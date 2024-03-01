FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Bemidji State blanks Minnesota State for MacNaughton Cup, No. 6 Michigan State downs No. 4 Wisconsin to claim Big Ten regular-season title, Clarkson knocks off No. 7 Quinnipiac in OT, No. 1 Boston College tops No. 17 New Hampshire

Bemidji State has won the MacNaughton Cup outright as CCHA regular-season champions after a 6-0 shutout of Minnesota State Friday night at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minn.

Jackson Jutting posted two goals and two assists and goaltender Mattias Sholl stopped all 28 shots fired his way.

BEAVER GOAL!!! Another goal scored by Jackson Jutting, assisted by Austin Jouppi and Kasper Magnussen! Beavers lead the Mavericks 2-0!#GoBeavers #BeaverTerritory pic.twitter.com/xYKKRlWYqK — Bemidji State Men’s Hockey (@BSUBeaversMHKY) March 2, 2024

Kasper Magnussen added a goal and an assist, while Adam Flammang, Eric Martin and Donte Lawson also scored. Austin Jouppi and Rhys Chiddenton had two assists each.

Mavericks goalies Alex Tracy and Keenan Rancier combined on a 30-save effort.

No. 6 Michigan State 5, No. 4 Wisconsin 2

Michigan State is the Big Ten regular-season champion for the first time after a 5-2 win Friday night over Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., at the Kohl Center.

Jeremy Davidson scored twice for the Spartans, while Reed Lebster added a goal and two assists.

That's a HUGE go-ahead strike by Reed Lebster! pic.twitter.com/ir0iHKb9d4 — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) March 2, 2024

Artyom Levshunov and and Tiernan Shoudy each had a goal and an assist and Trey Augustine finished with 44 saves.

Daniel Laatsch and Mathieu De St. Phalle scored for the Badgers, David Silye assisted on both, and goaltender Kyle McClellan made 21 saves.

No. 1 Boston College 5, No. 17 New Hampshire 3

Boston College pulled away late for a 5-3 win at New Hampshire at the Whittemore Center on Friday night in Durham, N.H.

BC never trailed in the contest, but the Wildcats had an answer for every Eagle score until the final lead change of the night.

Cutter Gauthier scored twice with an assist, Ryan Leonard popped two goals, and Jamie Armstrong also scored. Will Smith chipped in three assists for the Eagles.

For UNH, Nikolai Jenson, Kristaps Skrastins and Colton Huard scored and Alex Gagne posted a pair of assists.

Jacob Fowler totaled 28 saves in the win for BC, while Jakob Hellsten made 18 saves for the Wildcats.

No. 3 North Dakota 5, No. 12 Western Michigan 3

Five different players scored in North Dakota’s 5-3 win over Western Michigan Friday night from the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Carson Albrecht, Cameron Berg, Owen McLaughlin, Jackson Kunz and Louis Jamernik V scored for the Fighting Hawks and Jackson Blake put up two assists.

For the Broncos, Matteo Costantini had a goal and an assist and Samuel Sjolund and Daniel Hilsendager scored single goals.

Ludvig Persson made 34 saves for the win in goal, while Cameron Rowe notched 12 for WMU.

Clarkson 3, No. 7 Quinnipiac 2 (OT)

Mathieu Gosselin scored on a power play 1:33 into overtime as Clarkson defeated Quinnipiac 3-2 from the M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

Gosselin added an assist for a two-point game, while Tristan Sarsland and Erik Bargholtz recorded goals for the Golden Knights.

🚨GOSSELIN🚨 Ayrton Martino set up Mathieu Gosselin to give the Golden Knights the win here tonight over number seven Quinnipiac in overtime! #letsgotech pic.twitter.com/lBFobPTAKJ — Clarkson Men’s Hockey (@ClarksonMHockey) March 2, 2024

Cooper Moore and Zach Tupker scored for the Bobcats.

Austin Roden stopped 23 shots in goal for Clarkson and Vinny Duplessis made 26 saves for Quinnipiac.

No. 5 Denver 6, No. 15 St. Cloud State 2

Sam Harris scored two goals to lift Denver past St. Cloud State Friday night from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.

Rieger Lorenz, Miko Matikka and Kieran Cebrian each went for a goal and an assist and Jared Wright also scored for the Pioneers.

Sam Harris picking corners for his 2nd goal of the period and tonight's @Safeway Goal of the Game! pic.twitter.com/dzoIeEkgx2 — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) March 2, 2024

Matt Davis earned the win in goal with a 32-save performance.

For the Huskies, Tyson Gross had a goal and an assist, Adam Ingram scored, and Dominic Basse and Isak Posch combined to stop 21 shots between the pipes.

No. 8 Minnesota 6, No. 16 Michigan 2

Jaxon Nelson had a hat trick and Oliver Moore scored two goals as Minnesota downed Michigan 6-2 from 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday night.

Luke Mittelstadt added a goal for the Gophers and Bryce Brodzinski tallied three assists.

Garrett Schifsky and Rutger McGroarty scored for the Wolverines, with Jake Barczewski and Noah West combining to stop 23 shots.

Justen Close made 19 saves in goal for the Gophers.

Vermont 2, No. 9 Maine 1

Chris Theodore’s goal at 11:46 of the third period snapped a 1-1 tie and Vermont held on the rest of the way for a 2-1 win Friday night over Maine from the Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vt.

Isak Walther netted the other Catamounts goal and Gabe Carriere made 31 saves in goal.

Harrison Scott scored for Maine and goalie Albin Boija stopped 17 shots in his net.

Merrimack 2, No. 10 Providence 1

Mac Welsher and Marc Citara each posted a goal and an assist to lead Merrimack to a 2-1 over Providence Friday night from Lawler Arena in North Andover, Mass.

Liam Valente scored the lone goal for the Friars.

Merrimack goalie Hugo Ollas finished with 46 saves.

Philip Svedebäck made 14 saves for Providence.