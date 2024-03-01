Oswego’s Bull claims SUNYAC player of year honors, Lakers’ Francis top defensive player, Geneseo’s Harris best goalie, Plattsburgh’s D’Addario rookie of year

The SUNYAC has announced the 2024 men’s hockey top awards which are nominated and voted on by the conference coaches.

The Herb Hammond Player of the Year is Oswego’s Shane Bull.

Bull led the league in goals and points with 17 goals and 29 points in conference play and 22 goals and 42 points overall. He was also first in the league with a plus-21 in SUNYAC play and is second with a plus-23 overall. Bull had two hat tricks, one when he scored a season-high four goals in a win vs. Brockport on Feb. 2. Bull helped lead his team to a No. 2 seed going into post season, but the Lakers lost to No. 3 Plattsburgh in overtime, 3-2, in the semifinal game. Oswego ended the season 16-9-1.

Herb Hammond coached at Oswego (1969-80) and Plattsburgh (1981-83), compiling a 176-122-5 mark for the Lakers and a 52-17-4 record for the Cardinals. He was named the 1982 Division III Coach of the Year. From 1983-88, Hammond coached at Brown before leaving coaching to become a National Hockey League scout for 11 seasons. Hammond passed away on July 22, 2009.

The defensive player of the year is Tristan Francis from Oswego. Francis helped the Lakers finish 12-4 in conference play to clinch the second seed and earn a bye into the semifinals. Francis started 14 of 26 games for Oswego and accumulated 17 blocks and 11 points with two goals and nine assists.

Geneseo’s Adam Harris has been named the goaltender of the year. Harris led the Knights to the No. 1 seed after regular season play. Over the 2023-24 season, he tied for No. 1 with nine conference wins (.900 win percentage) and was second with 12 overall victories (.800 win percentage) in goal. Harris had a goals-against average of 1.99 and a save percentage of .938 with 287 saves in league play. Overall, he stopped 425 shots for a .928 save percentage and a 2.33 goals-against average.

The rookie of the year is Tio D’Addario from Plattsburgh. D’Addario started 14 of 27 games so far in his first year with the Cardinals. He tallied 13 points in conference play with seven goals and six assists. Overall, he has 22 points with 10 goals and 12 assists. D’Addario has three game-winning goals and a plus-15 overall. He was also named the SUNYAC rookie of the week two times this season. Plattsburgh earned the No. 3 seed after regular-season conference play and won two games to advance to the final.

In addition, three all-conference teams and one all-rookie team have been announced.

First Team

Shane Bull, Oswego, F, Sr.

Tyler Flack, Oswego, F, Sr.

Bennett Stockdale, Plattsburgh, F, Sr.

Alex Wilkins, Geneseo, D, Gr.

Quinn Warmuth, Oswego, D, Gr.

Adam Harris, Geneseo, G, Jr.

Second Team

Nate Berke, Cortland, F, Sr.

Alex Dameski, Geneseo, F, So.

Peter Morgan, Geneseo, F, Jr.

Ryan Hogg, Plattsburgh, D, Gr.

Kevin Weaver-Vitale, Plattsburgh, D, Sr.

Jacob Hearne, Plattsburgh, G, Jr.

Third Team

Joe Glamos, Buffalo State, F, Jr.

Colby Seitz, Cortland, F, So.

Tyson Gilmour, Geneseo, F, Gr.

Johnny Facchini, Cortland, D, Jr.

Dakota Zarudny, Geneseo, D, So.

Cal Schell, Oswego, G, So.

2024 SUNYAC All-Rookie Team

Vadim Kiriakov, Buffalo State, F, Fr.

Luke Panchisin, Geneseo, F, Fr.

Jacob Torgner, Geneseo, G, Fr.

Sterling Wolters, Geneseo, D, Fr.

Tio D’Addario, Plattsburgh, F, Fr.

Lenny Perno, Potsdam, G, Fr.