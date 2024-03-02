Albertus Magnus, Anna Maria each collect pair of honors for 2023-24 D-III men’s hockey independent awards

Albertus Magnus goaltender Logan Bateman has been named men’s hockey Division III independent player of the year, Anna Maria’s Matthew Hennessey rookie of the year, and Albertus Magnus’ Kyle Wallack co-coach of the year with Anna Maria’s Dave McCauley.

Bateman had a stellar year in net, going 14-8-0 with 570 saves, a 2.10 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. He also notched two shutouts on the season in wins over Nichols and Neumann.

Hennessey went 10-5-0 in goal for Anna Maria along with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

Wallack earned his honor for the second straight season, guiding the Falcons to a 16-9 record, including a 2-1 win over Salve Regina in overtime on Nov. 14. Over the last three seasons, Wallack has compiled a 49-24-2 record leading the Falcons.

McCauley led Anna Maria to a 15-9-1 record this season.

1st Team

F, Braeden McKinnon Anna Maria

F, Sam Anderson Albertus Magnus

F, Evan Pringle Canton

D, Derek Raposo Anna Maria

D, Harley Michaels Albertus Magnus

G, Logan Bateman Albertus Magnus

2nd Team

F, Tyler Ignazzitto Albertus Magnus

F, Guillaume Coulombe Anna Maria

F, Damon Kiyawasew Rivier

D, Tyler Duderstadt Rivier

D, Scott Cremen Canton

G, Matthew Hennessey Anna Maria

All-Rookie Team

F, Damon Kiyawasew Rivier

F, Liam Hennessy Rivier

F, Nico Schoner Canton

D, Will Lavigne Albertus Magnus

D, Eric Chamandy Albertus Magnus

G, Matthew Hennessey Anna Maria