Assumption leads way with quartet of Northeast-10 individual awards for 2023-24 college hockey season

Assumption junior forward Ronny Paragallo has been selected as the Northeast-10 player of the year.

It is the first time that an Assumption player has won NE10 player of the year since Cam Laughlin in the 2017-18 season.

Assumption – the NE10 regular-season champion – had three other major award winners to join Paragallo, as John Woernle was named co-defensive player of the year, Jonathan Surrette won rookie of the year and Michael Looney earned the Lance “Duke” Brady coach of the year honor.

Saint Michael’s David Ciancio was co-defensive player of the year and Saint Anselm’s Cam Carroll was voted goaltender of the year.

The league also announced two all-conference teams and an all-rookie team.

Paragallo tallied 23 goals and 44 points in 30 games this season for Assumption, which is the fifth-most goals and points by an NE10 player in a single season. He added 21 assists to his statsheet, as well as a plus-19 ice rating – the highest among all conference players. Paragallo helped Assumption to a 16-4 conference record (45 points) and the top seed in the NE10 championship.

Woernle and Ciancio become the first co-defensive players of the year in league history. Woernle accounted for 23 points – including a league-best 21 assists – in 30 games for Assumption, while contributing to the Greyhounds having the stingiest defense in the NE10 with a league-low 2.79 goals-against average. Ciancio tallied 19 points this season (eight goals and 11 assists) for Saint Michael’s, which was the fourth-most among NE10 defensemen. A junior captain, Ciancio led a backline for the Purple Knights that posted a 3.31 goals-against average and 82.2% penalty kill.

Carroll, a freshman goaltender, is the second Saint Anselm player to win NE10 goaltender of the year in the past three seasons, as Nick Howard won the award in 2021-22. He becomes the first rookie to win goaltender of the year since Saint Anselm’s Robert Kang in the 2010-11 season. He started 23 games for the Hawks, including 17 in NE10 play, and he posted a 2.77 goals-against average and .918 save percentage versus conference opponents. Carroll led all NE10 goalies with 737 saves, including five games with 40 or more saves.

Surrette was the unanimous choice for rookie of the year, as he recorded 32 points (21 goals, 11 assists) – the most by a freshman player since Saint Anselm’s Tucker Mullin in the 2009-10 season. He ranked second in the conference in goals, points and plus/minus rating (plus-18). Surrette logged six game-winning goals for the Greyhounds, who won the NE10 regular-season title.

It is Looney’s first time winning the Lance “Duke” Brady Coach of the Year award following a remarkable season for Assumption (23-7, 16-4 NE10), which won the NE10 regular-season title, claimed the top seed in the NE10 championship and will host the final this Saturday against Southern New Hampshire. Looney is the first Assumption coach to win coach of the year since Lance “Duke” Brady won it himself in the 2017-18 season. Brady passed away in February of 2019 and the award was named after him.

FIRST TEAM

F: Ronny Paragallo, Assumption

F: Matt Horan, Franklin Pierce

F: Brennan McFarland, Saint Michael’s

D: John Woernle, Assumption

D: David Ciancio, Saint Michael’s

G: Cam Carroll, Saint Anselm

SECOND TEAM

F: Shane Sullivan, Assumption

F: Hunter Brackett, Saint Anselm

F: Zach Taylor, Saint Michael’s

D: Ryan Cardow, Post

D: Luke Mix, Saint Anselm

D: Case Kantgias, Saint Michael’s

G: Thomas McLarnon, Assumption

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Leo Piandes, Assumption

Jonathan Surrette, Assumption

Todd Branish, Franklin Pierce

Cameron Craig, Post

Parker Norling, Post

Cam Carroll, Saint Anselm

Patrick DeMarinis, Saint Anselm

Ty Bloom, Saint Michael’s

Collin Berke, SNHU