Trinity boasts three NESCAC awards for ’23-24 as Bobak tabbed player of year, Blanchard top defensive player, Greason chosen best coach

The NESCAC announced its men’s hockey awards for the 2023-24 season.

Trinity netminder Devon Bobak was selected as the NESCAC player of the year by the conference coaches. Bobak is the fifth Bantam to garner the honor and third in four seasons. Bobak anchors a defensive unit that has allowed the fewest goals this season in the NESCAC (32). The sophomore owns the best goals-against average (1.26) and top save percentage (.939) among the NESCAC goaltenders.

Trinity stands at 21-3-1 and will host the remaining rounds of the NESCAC tournament on March 2-3. The Bantams are making their sixth semifinal appearance in seven tournaments.

Fellow Bantam Ned Blanchard is the inaugural winner of the NESCAC defensive player of the year award which was established this season. The senior is tied for fourth on the team in scoring with 17 points on two goals and a team-leading 15 assists. Blanchard has 13 blocked shots and owns a plus-27 rating heading into the semifinal matchup versus Middlebury.

Hamilton’s Luke Tchor was voted as the NESCAC rookie of the year. Tchor has played in 25 games and leads the NESCAC in points (34) and in assists (21) and ranks third in the conference in goals scored (13). The newcomer is second straight Hamilton player to garner the NESCAC rookie of the year honor and the fourth overall.

The Continentals own a 17-7-1 record as they make their fifth semifinal appearance in seven tournaments.

Trinity’s Matthew Greason was voted as the NESCAC coach of the year by his peers. Greason garners the honor for the second time in his 13th season behind the Bantams’ bench. As the leader of the Bantams, Greason entered the season with a career record of 223-77-21 and his 223 victories are the most among active Division III coaches with 12 or fewer seasons. Greason also ranks seventh among the active coaches in winning percentage (.727).

The conference also announced its all-NESCAC teams.

All-NESCAC First Team

F – Richard Boysen, Trinity, Jr.

F – Tyler Sedlak, Tufts, Jr.

F – Luke Tchor, Hamilton, Fy.

F – Ryan Tucker, Amherst, Sr.

D – Ned Blanchard, Trinity, Sr.

D – John Campomenosi, Trinity, Sr.

D – James Philpott, Hamilton, Jr.

G – Devon Bobak, Trinity, So.

All-NESCAC Second Team

F – Bryce Bollman, Bowdoin, Fy.

F – Jin Lee, Middlebury, Jr.

F – Max Resnick, Tufts, So.

F – Kyle Tomaso, Trinity, Sr.

D – Isaac Abbott, Bowdoin, Fy.

D – Sam Miller, Tufts, Sr.

D – Jack Sullivan, Colby, Sr.

G – Alex Kozic, Bowdoin, Sr.