Gustavus Adolphus looking to defend women’s D-III college hockey national championship as one of 11 teams in 2024 field

Eleven teams were selected to the NCAA Division III women’s hockey tournament after the field was announced Sunday night on NCAA.com.

Of the 11 teams, six teams will play in the first round and the remaining five will enter at the quarterfinal stage.

Seven teams qualify by earning an automatic bid as conference champions (CCC/Western New England, MIAC/Gustavus Adolphus, NCHA/Adrian, NEHC/Elmira, NESCAC/Middlebury, SUNYAC/Cortland, UCHC/Nazareth), while the remaining entrants (Amherst, Hamilton, Plattsburgh, Wisconsin-River Falls) were selected as at-large teams.

Teams from the same conference will not be paired to play each other in the first contest.

NCAA D-III Women’s Hockey Tournament Bracket

First-round games will be played on Wednesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. EDT (Hamilton-Nazareth, Middlebury-Western New England, Cortland-Elmira), quarterfinal games will be played on Saturday, March 9 at 3 p.m. EDT (Wisconsin-River Falls vs. Gustavus Adolphus, Adrian vs. Hamilton-Nazareth winner, Plattsburgh vs. Middlebury-Western New England winner, Amherst vs. Cortland-Elmira winner), and semifinal games will be played on Friday, March 15 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. EDT, hosted by the highest-ranking semifinalist.

The championship game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 17 at 3 p.m. EDT, hosted by the highest-ranking semifinalist.

Gustavus Adolphus is the defending national champion after defeating Amherst 2-1 in triple-overtime to cap off an excellent 27-3-0 season and win its first-ever national championship in program history.

Beginning in 2002, the D-III women’s hockey tournament has been held every year except for 2020 and 2021, seasons that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plattsburgh has won a record seven championships, followed by Middlebury with four.