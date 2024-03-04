NCAA selects field of 13 teams for 2024 Division III men’s tournament

Defending champion Hobart, Trinity and Utica got spots in the quarterfinals as the brackets were revealed Monday for the 2024 NCAA Division III men’s hockey tournament.

Thirteen teams were picked, including four at-large picks to go along with nine automatic qualifiers. Defending national runner-up Adrian, Curry, Elmira and Geneseo were chosen as the at-large teams.

See the full bracket at our NCAA tournament page.

Winners of five first-round games played on March 9 will join Trinity, Hobart and Utica in the March 16 quarterfinals. The final four teams standing will go to the Koeppel Community Sports Center in Hartford, Conn., for the semifinals on March 21, with the winners facing off for the championship on March 23.

The first round games are: Endicott at Elmira, Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Adrian, St. Olaf at St. Norbert, Curry at Geneseo and Cortland at Plymouth State.